Third EBFA/Ralph Green U-11… Timehri Panthers, Grove Hi Tech, Swan Diamond Upsetters & Agricola post first day wins

Two helmet-tricks, three hat-tricks and an equal amount of doubles were recorded on an eventful opening day of the Third edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League which commenced on Saturday last at the New Diamond Grove Primary School ground, East Bank Demerara.

A total of 29 goals were recorded in four of the six scheduled matches with Timehri Panthers posting the biggest win, 11-0 over Samatta Point/Kaneville. In that match, Omar Sam was the second player to net a helmet-trick behind Swan FC’s Captain Anderson Webber who achieved the feat in the very first match of the league which saw Swan defeating Herstelling Raiders, 6-0.

Sam blasted the fastest goal on the day and league so far scoring in the first minute, following up in the 7th, 17th and 24th minute. Also in the Timehri v Samatta Point match, Shaquelle Caleb (2nd, 3rd, 6th) and Keron Williams (8th, 13th, 14th) both achieved hat-tricks; Jaden Ceres netted the other goal for the Timehri lads in the 11th minute.

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle and Diamond Upsetters posted wins without kicking a ball as their opponents, Mocha Champs and Kuru Kururu Warriors were no shows.

Swan, in their first match at this level under the EBFA umbrella, looked a solid unit in disposing Herstelling Raiders, 6-0. Swan, featuring a Differently Able Goalkeeper in Kedon Nazir was led by Captain Nazir who was the first player to notch a helmet-trick. He was on target in the 17th, 18th, 20th and 25th minutes following the first goal of the league from Teon Lonke in the 12th minute, Ezekiel Reid scoring the other in the 21st minute.

Grove Hi Tech’s Jamal Cordis netted the other hat-trick on the day in his side’s 6-0 triumph over Hauraruni Eagles. He found the back of the nets in the 14th, 21st and 22nd minutes. Teammate Jevon Pluck struck a brace, in the 3rd and 12th minutes with the other coming off the boot of Akeem Evans in the 17th minute.

Diamond United battled back from a goal down to draw with Friendship All Stars 3-3. Tyresse Thuesdee netted in the 7th minute for Friendship but one minute later, Diamond United’s Iouson De Silva equalised.

Friendship were back in front in the 13th minute through a Lloyd Barker goal which was again cancelled out by Da Silva’s second goal in the 14th minute. Barker scored an own goal in the 23rd minute but netted his second legal goal one minute later to ensure a draw in the exciting encounter.

Matches will continue on Saturday at the same venue from 09:00hrs.