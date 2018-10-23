Soulja Bai got to deal wid nuff kak

Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Dem boys might have to ask “What has changed in de way dem parties ruling de country?”
Everything wha use to happen under that scamp Jagdeo, continues today. Jagdeo use to give he best friend all de drug contracts wid big advance.
Then he best friend use to overprice de drugs. Three week before de elections Jagdeo give de man almost US$12M drug contract.
Fast forward to today, Soulja Bai got he own buddy friend who now supplying drugs. De first kak he drive pun Soulja Bai is when he tell him he is a dactah. He never tell dem which University he get he doctorate from.
De second kak was when he over price de drugs, just like wha Jagdeo best friend use to do. Remember de ketakonozone cream.
It use to retail in India fuh $85 Guyana. He sell Ministry of Health fuh more than $2,000 each. Imagine wha he do wid de rest.
Dem boys remember was Valda who give de contract to de quack dactah. When de story buss out that de contract didn’t go to tender board, she seh de drugs was for emergency and that de drugs had to be delivered within two weeks.
Well dem boys find out yesterday through de Auditor General that de two weeks emergency drugs tek six months fuh arrive in de country.
De Auditor General also seh de man charge and he over charge. He charge so much that de report seh he collect 60 per cent of de money and he never look back fuh de 40 per cent.
That alone tell how much he inflate. De drugs come in suh late that Valda store it in a hotel room. De cost of de hotel might have anodda kak. Hope Soulja Bai can deal wid it.
Then you gat a bigger kak going on in de army base. De Auditor General also seh how de army inspect plumbing wuk wha never exist and pay $17 million to a contractah.
Talk half and Soulja Bai deal wid dem kak.
Oct 23, 2018Two helmet-tricks, three hat-tricks and an equal amount of doubles were recorded on an eventful opening day of the Third edition of the East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League...
Oct 23, 2018
Oct 23, 2018
Oct 23, 2018
Oct 23, 2018
Trying to understand the people of this country is an impossible endeavour. The more you live here the more you see how... more
The controversy over the toll increase proposed by the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. is regrettably being turned into a blame-game.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reports are wrong in stating that eight Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are on a ‘blacklist’... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]