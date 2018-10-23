Soulja Bai got to deal wid nuff kak

Dem boys might have to ask “What has changed in de way dem parties ruling de country?”

Everything wha use to happen under that scamp Jagdeo, continues today. Jagdeo use to give he best friend all de drug contracts wid big advance.

Then he best friend use to overprice de drugs. Three week before de elections Jagdeo give de man almost US$12M drug contract.

Fast forward to today, Soulja Bai got he own buddy friend who now supplying drugs. De first kak he drive pun Soulja Bai is when he tell him he is a dactah. He never tell dem which University he get he doctorate from.

De second kak was when he over price de drugs, just like wha Jagdeo best friend use to do. Remember de ketakonozone cream.

It use to retail in India fuh $85 Guyana. He sell Ministry of Health fuh more than $2,000 each. Imagine wha he do wid de rest.

Dem boys remember was Valda who give de contract to de quack dactah. When de story buss out that de contract didn’t go to tender board, she seh de drugs was for emergency and that de drugs had to be delivered within two weeks.

Well dem boys find out yesterday through de Auditor General that de two weeks emergency drugs tek six months fuh arrive in de country.

De Auditor General also seh de man charge and he over charge. He charge so much that de report seh he collect 60 per cent of de money and he never look back fuh de 40 per cent.

That alone tell how much he inflate. De drugs come in suh late that Valda store it in a hotel room. De cost of de hotel might have anodda kak. Hope Soulja Bai can deal wid it.

Then you gat a bigger kak going on in de army base. De Auditor General also seh how de army inspect plumbing wuk wha never exist and pay $17 million to a contractah.

Talk half and Soulja Bai deal wid dem kak.