New state of the art operating theatre for Suddie Hospital

The deliverance of public of health care within Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam], will soon see drastic improvements, now that a state of the art operating theatre has been slated for the Suddie Public Hospital.

The contract for some $40.9 million was yesterday signed in the Board Room of the Regional Democratic Council [RDC], Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast. The parties signing were the contractor of Builder’s Hardware, Rakesh Samaroo, and the Regional Executive Officer [REO] of Region Two, Rupert Hopkinson. The signing was also attended by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Minister Annette Ferguson, and the Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Afarah Khan

REO, Rupert Hopkinson, yesterday, said that he is satisfied that the region will finally benefit from a state of the art operating theater. Hopkinson pointed out that as part of the region’s budgetary allocations, the timely request was made for an operating theatre some time back. Approval, however, was only granted this year.

The Suddie Public Hospital is the largest hospital within the region. Its services extend to persons living on Wakenaam Island, and even Moruca, Region One.

Kaieteur News understands, however, that the Suddie Public Hospital Public is incapable of undertaking major operations, due to its unfit operating theatre. Patients undergoing major surgery, are often times transferred to the capital city, Georgetown.

With the coming new operating theatre, it is anticipated that all major operations will be done right within the Pomeroon/Supenaam Region.

Pointing out that the contractor has an excellent track record, Hopkinson expressed full confidence that the contractor will complete the project within four months.

Minister Annette Ferguson while stressing the need for quality work, also advised the contractor to makes adequate use of the local people, in an effort to create employment opportunities.