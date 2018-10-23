Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

KFC joins sponsorship team for Ignite

Paul Subryan, KFC General Manager hands over the company’s sponsorship to GMR&SC Office Manager Cheryl Gonzales.

Local fast food company Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has joined the sponsorship train for the upcoming Ignite event of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club.
During a ceremony last week, Paul Subryan, KFC General Manager handed over the company’s sponsorship to GMR&SC Office Manager Cheryl Gonzales.
The company said, “The finale of the Caribbean Motor Racing series has become a major event on our annual sports calendar which attracts a large cross section of Guyanese and has become a major family event.”
The Ignite event, which is the basis for the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) will take place on November 10 and 11 at the South Dakota Circuit.
Teams have been confirmed from Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica and CAMS as well as competitors from Europe for the two-day racing extravaganza.
Launched on Friday evening, the event will feature several classes of racing including the groups one through five, as well as the culmination of the Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup and the super-stock class.
That is in addition, the local street and sport tuner classes along with the Choke Starlet cup, a street bike class and 125cc motorcycle class has been added.
Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service.

