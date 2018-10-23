GTT enters partnership for cloud service

GTT has announced a partnership with Fireminds, a regional provider for cloud services. Through this partnership the Guyana Data Centre will now be available.

The Data Centre will serve to offer GTT clients cloud services which will include Managed IT, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, Co-Location Services, Managed Wi-Fi and Virtual Desktops.

GTT’s CEO, Justin Nedd, added: “We are elated to bring Fireminds on as an industry partner.

The Guyana Data Centre allows us to offer products which were previously unavailable.

We look forward to bringing the cloud to our customers and working alongside Fireminds to provide local businesses with viable technological options.”

In 2017, Fireminds joined the Atlantic Telecom Network Inc. (ATNI) family of companies, of which GTT is a member.

“This facilitated a natural partnership in the form of Fireminds offering its cloud, co-location and IT services to GTT and their customers.

Michael Branco, CEO of Fireminds stated: “We have worked closely with GTT through our operations in Bermuda. As we expand throughout the Caribbean & LATAM, we continue to grow our partnership network. Our familiarity with GTT and their dedication to serving their clients makes them a fantastic addition to our network pool. We are confident that this partnership augurs well for Guyana.”

GTT said that Fireminds was incorporated in 2001 as a software development practice building web portals and e-commerce solutions.

In 2009 Fireminds pioneered cloud solutions in Bermuda and now has operations in Bermuda, Miami, and Canada.

The company provides custom software development, Hosted PBX, MS Office 365, managed services, desktop as a service, Security, cloud hosting, helpdesk support and operates datacenters in Bermuda, Canada, Guyana, and in Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Today, companies want to scale as needed, as quickly as possible, and with minimal effort.

“The cloud allows a company to quickly scale without investing and deploying new hardware. Modern organizations of today are enabling employees to access corporate data from a multitude of locations and variety of devices; with the activation of this affordable ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD), employees are given access to the necessary applications and data required to do their work remotely. Fireminds offers the best technology with continual monitoring, and alerting to ensure the security of information,” GTT explained.

GTT said it is innovating and pioneering with Cloud Computing services which would aid in the advancement of technology in Guyana; this partnership with Fireminds solidifies GTT’s position to do more for their customer base.