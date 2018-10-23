Duncan Street upgrade completed ahead of schedule

In just five months rehabilitation works on Duncan Street between Vlissengen Road and Sherriff Street have been completed.

The $61M project executed by S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies Construction Services commenced on June 1 with all rehabilitation and works completed and just the installation of two pedestrian crossings outstanding.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Region Four Project Engineer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ryan Amjad, said the project’s scope of works included the placement of asphaltic concrete, which will see the road lasting at least 10 years.

‘The project included building the existing asphaltic concrete, adding about five inches crusher run to that and overlaying it with an inch and half asphaltic concrete. The estimated length between Vlissingen Road and Sheriff Street is about 1050 meters and is at 6.1 metres wide and between Sheriff Street and the Eastern Highway, the length is about 733 meters length and 5.49 meters wide,” Amjad explained.

Some auxiliary works, which included the cleaning of existing drains, installation of stop signs and pedestrian crossings and painting of lane markings were also carried out.

Amjad stated that the works were slated to be completed in November but the contractor worked expeditiously and finished sooner. The two outstanding pedestrian crossings will be completed this week.

“Prior to works, the road had potholes and alligator crossings making it not structurally sound for vehicles to travel on. We are encouraging motorists and pedestrians to use the road with care. I know it is very smooth and will encourage persons to speed but please be careful and not carry too much weight on the road frequently,” the Project Engineer said.

Within the year the Ministry of Public infrastructure has rehabilitated several streets in and out of Georgetown with plans for several others in 2019. Streets including D’Andrade, Stevedore, Charlotte and Alexander Streets and Canal Number One and Two are among those completed.

Meanwhile, Dennis and Lamaha Streets, Sophia Access Road Cummings Lodge are among those slated for 2019. (DPI)