Champion of Champions 2 dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
The second edition of the Champion of Champions dominoes competition organised by the Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) Mark Wiltshire will be held on Sunday at starting at 13:00hrs at Green City Restaurant and bar, lot H Durban and Vlissingen Roads.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up $75,000, third place $35,000 and fourth place $15,000.
The Most Valuable Player in the final will also be rewarded; all prizes are guaranteed.
The qualifying teams are Gold for Money, All Players, All Season’s Racing Service, Mix up, Spartans, Providence, C7, C6, Phantoms, Gold, T and T, Turning Point, Gangster, OPKO, Thunder, Lions, Transport SC and Angels.
Guess teams are Strikers, Masters, NA Killers, Orange Walk, Narine’s 6, No Mercy, Linden, NIS, Travellers, Bank of Guyana, Top Gun, Medicare, Sunflower and Rockets from Essequibo and Bartica Bank.
Meanwhile, Seeram’s bar of First Street, Alexander Village is the latest sponsor to lend their support. Upon presenting a cheque to Wiltshire on Saturday night at their location, Darren Seeram said he is happy to give back to the sport and wished the teams well, while Wiltshire expressed gratitude for the support.
Other sponsors on board are Shemar’s Trucking, Boston’s Pawn Shop, All Season’s Racing Service and Big Boss Trucking Service.
