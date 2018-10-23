Banks DIH/GABA league… Pacesetters versus Eagles feature clash tomorrow night

Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Following last weekend’s break for the IBF Antilles under-18 3×3 tournament, which was hosted by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), local basketball rivarly will continue tomorrow night at the Burnham hard court on Middle and Carmichael Streets with two clashes.
Both games will be played in the Under-23 division of the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) league with the feature match being competed between Courtney Taylor’s Eagles and Clement Brusche’s Pacesetters.
The more vocal Brusche has had more success coaching this season with Pacesetters, while Taylor’s Eagles’ have shown that they can compete with Sherland Gillis being one of the more competitive players in the division.
However, Pacesetters have been in way better form mainly through Kwakwani’s Troy David’s purple patch that has him averaging around 21 points per game.
If the inform David and company do add another win under their belt against their rivals, Brusche will have much to say.
In the opening match, Pepsi Sonics basketball club, who won their first game of the season last Thursday in the Second Division, will be looking to carry over their momentum for a potentially first win in the Under23 Division against University of Guyana (UG) Trojans.
