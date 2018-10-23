Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

All Season’s Racing Service cops Raymond Alli Birth Anniversary dominoes title

Oct 23, 2018

The victorious All Season’s Racing Service team

Runner’s Up Mix Up

Strikers finished third

All Season’s Racing Service emerged winners of the Raymond Alli Birth Anniversary dominoes tournament which was held on Saturday night at Seeram’s bar, Alexander Village.
All Season’s Racing Service, who drew the bye to the final, chalked up 79 games to beat Mix Up with 75 and Strikers 72 games. Amanda Singh and Raymond Alli made 14 each for the winners, while Dane Bynoe contributed 13. Gilbert Mendonca and Mark Wiltshire made 15 each for Mix Up, while Ganesh Sankar got 14. Strikers leading players were Linden Boston 15, Rodrick Harry 14 and Gary Hinds 14.
Led by 16 games from Ewie Gordon, 15 from Osmond Brathwaite and 14 from Ganesh Sankar Mix Up won the semi final encounter with 77 games. Strikers placed second on 72 with Rodrick Harry scoring 16 and Linden Boston 14. Gold for Money finished third on 66 games; Stephan Duncan marked 15, Shawn Morgan and Tony Intaz Ali had 14 apiece.
The winning team took home a trophy and $100,000, runner up a trophy and $60,000 and third place a trophy and $30,000.

