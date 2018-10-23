Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

KMAI & BHMAMA combine for 19 medals

Representative team from Korian Martial Arts International (KMAI) and Black Hawks Martial Arts Management Association (BHMAMA) recently returned from Barbados with success following their participation at the X111 Pan Caribbean International Martial Arts Games.
Hosted by the Caribbean Martial Arts Alliance (CMAA), KMAI raked in a total of 12 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, 2 fourth places) with BHMAMA collecting 7 in total comprising of 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze and 3 fourth places.
Following are the full results of the two clubs:
KMAI
Name                                      Category                                             Place
Roland Eudoxie                      35 Years & Over Black Belt
                                                Open Empty Hand Kata                       2nd
Wayne Toney                         7 – 9 Intermediate
Open Empty Hand Kata                       1st
Weapons Form 11 & Under                 2nd
Theon Manawar-Khan          10 – 12 Novice
Open Empty Hand Kata                       1st
Point Sparring                                       1st
11 years & Under
Weapons Kata                                     1st
Kofi Cadogan                         13 – 15 Novice
                                                Open Empty Hand Kata                       4th
Point Sparring                                       4th
Tzion Jones                            10 – 12 Novice
                                                Open Empty Hand Kata                       3rd
Point Sparring                                       2nd
Xavier Eudoxie                      6 Years & Under
Open Empty Hand Kata                       3rd
Point Sparring                                       2nd

BHMAMA
Name                                      Category                                             Place
Garren Newton                      7 – 9 Point Sparring                           1st
7 – 9 Free Style Kata                           2nd
11 & Under Weapons Kata                  3rd
9  & Under Flying Side Kick                4th
Jonathan Griffith                    10 – 12 Point Sparring                       3rd
                                                Free Style Kata                                    4th
Flying Side Kick                                   4th

The Guyanese participants at the just concluded Pan Caribbean Int. Martial Arts Games X111 in Barbados.

KMAI’s Kofi Cadogan was sponsored by PYARG, while the BHMAMA team was sponsored by Mr. Harold Hopkinson of Secure Innovations & Concepts and Hand in Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Company Ltd., respectively.

