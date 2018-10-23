Latest update October 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
KMAI & BHMAMA combine for 19 medals
Representative team from Korian Martial Arts International (KMAI) and Black Hawks Martial Arts Management Association (BHMAMA) recently returned from Barbados with success following their participation at the X111 Pan Caribbean International Martial Arts Games.
Hosted by the Caribbean Martial Arts Alliance (CMAA), KMAI raked in a total of 12 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, 2 fourth places) with BHMAMA collecting 7 in total comprising of 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze and 3 fourth places.
Following are the full results of the two clubs:
KMAI
Name Category Place
Roland Eudoxie 35 Years & Over Black Belt
Open Empty Hand Kata 2nd
Wayne Toney 7 – 9 Intermediate
Open Empty Hand Kata 1st
Weapons Form 11 & Under 2nd
Theon Manawar-Khan 10 – 12 Novice
Open Empty Hand Kata 1st
Point Sparring 1st
11 years & Under
Weapons Kata 1st
Kofi Cadogan 13 – 15 Novice
Open Empty Hand Kata 4th
Point Sparring 4th
Tzion Jones 10 – 12 Novice
Open Empty Hand Kata 3rd
Point Sparring 2nd
Xavier Eudoxie 6 Years & Under
Open Empty Hand Kata 3rd
Point Sparring 2nd
BHMAMA
Name Category Place
Garren Newton 7 – 9 Point Sparring 1st
7 – 9 Free Style Kata 2nd
11 & Under Weapons Kata 3rd
9 & Under Flying Side Kick 4th
Jonathan Griffith 10 – 12 Point Sparring 3rd
Free Style Kata 4th
Flying Side Kick 4th
KMAI’s Kofi Cadogan was sponsored by PYARG, while the BHMAMA team was sponsored by Mr. Harold Hopkinson of Secure Innovations & Concepts and Hand in Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Company Ltd., respectively.
