KMAI & BHMAMA combine for 19 medals

Representative team from Korian Martial Arts International (KMAI) and Black Hawks Martial Arts Management Association (BHMAMA) recently returned from Barbados with success following their participation at the X111 Pan Caribbean International Martial Arts Games.

Hosted by the Caribbean Martial Arts Alliance (CMAA), KMAI raked in a total of 12 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze, 2 fourth places) with BHMAMA collecting 7 in total comprising of 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze and 3 fourth places.

Following are the full results of the two clubs:

KMAI

Name Category Place

Roland Eudoxie 35 Years & Over Black Belt

Open Empty Hand Kata 2nd

Wayne Toney 7 – 9 Intermediate

Open Empty Hand Kata 1st

Weapons Form 11 & Under 2nd

Theon Manawar-Khan 10 – 12 Novice

Open Empty Hand Kata 1st

Point Sparring 1st

11 years & Under

Weapons Kata 1st

Kofi Cadogan 13 – 15 Novice

Open Empty Hand Kata 4th

Point Sparring 4th

Tzion Jones 10 – 12 Novice

Open Empty Hand Kata 3rd

Point Sparring 2nd

Xavier Eudoxie 6 Years & Under

Open Empty Hand Kata 3rd

Point Sparring 2nd

BHMAMA

Name Category Place

Garren Newton 7 – 9 Point Sparring 1st

7 – 9 Free Style Kata 2nd

11 & Under Weapons Kata 3rd

9 & Under Flying Side Kick 4th

Jonathan Griffith 10 – 12 Point Sparring 3rd

Free Style Kata 4th

Flying Side Kick 4th

KMAI’s Kofi Cadogan was sponsored by PYARG, while the BHMAMA team was sponsored by Mr. Harold Hopkinson of Secure Innovations & Concepts and Hand in Hand Mutual Fire & Life Insurance Company Ltd., respectively.