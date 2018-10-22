Three die after fuel truck topples on trail

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
Three persons were killed late yesterday afternoon after a truck in which they
were travelling toppled on the Kumung Trail, Kumung, Puruni River.
Those dead are 24-year-old Clifford Anthony, a porter of Itaballi Landing ; David Choi-Weenam,52, a miner of Four Miles, Bartica and Jude James, 39 , a miner of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.
It was reported that a truck (GWW 4811) transporting about 44 drums of diesel was driving up a hill when it developed mechanical problems and began to descend.
In the process, it reportedly overturned twice.
At the time, there were two persons inside of the cabin with the driver and two others in the tray.
The driver, Ravi Dookram, 29, of 757 Section C, Block Y Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, and his stepson Steve Carr, 18, survived the accident and were medivaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Meanwhile the bodies of the deceased are presently at the Georgetown Mortuary awaiting post mortem.
The police have since launched an investigation into the fatal accident.
