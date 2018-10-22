Special Miracles Ministries Church observes 25th Anniversary

Several distinguished Christian artistes and speakers graced the pulpit of Special Miracles Ministries, (Royalty Centre) church as part observances to mark 25 years since the establishment was launched.

Over the course of three days, the church held a free concert, youth day and special thanksgiving service to mark the occasion.

Under the theme, ‘Increasing My Greatness,’ the celebrations were hosted at the church’s Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence Georgetown headquarters.

The crowds enjoyed performances from acclaimed gospel artistes such as Saiku Andrews, Anointed Vale, Anil Azeez and others. Guest speakers included Minnesota, USA -based Bishop Keith Terell Jenkins and Guyana‘s Bishop Juan Edghill.

While delivering a special sermon, Bishop Jenkins emphasized the importance of the church growing from ‘glory to glory’. He sought to remind the gathering that God honours those who labour in households of faith and he has the ability to increase their greatness.

Special Miracles Ministries started in August 1994 with Archbishop Wingrove David Babb and a few brethren.

The Pentecostal Movement has since expanded its reach to the communities of East La Penitence, Alexander Village and Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

In 2015, the Church was artistically rebranded Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church, which Archbishop Babb says speaks volumes to his ministry and the mission the church is seeking to accomplish in the nation.

The ministry currently functions under the leadership of Archbishop Babb and his wife, Bishop Amy Kumarie Babb with a goal of equipping men and women to fulfill their Kingdom assignment on earth.