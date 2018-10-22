Saudi Foreign Minister apologises for journalist’s murder …but wouldn’t give location of body

Buckling under pressure from major world powers, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Adel al-Jubeir has apologized for the death of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.”This is a terrible mistake. This is a terrible tragedy.

Our condolences go out to them. We feel their pain and we wish this didn’t happen and I wish that this could have been avoided,” Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News. “Unfortunately, a huge and grave mistake was made and I assure them that those responsible will be held accountable for this.

The foreign minister is peddling the narrative that Khashoggi’s killing was a “rogue operation” and that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, was neither involved nor aware of it. However, he gave no information pertaining to the location of the journalist’s body, abruptly stating, “We don’t know where the body is.”

Meanwhile, Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has promised to release the “naked truth” of evidence his administration has compiled in support of their claim that the Saudi government orchestrated the interrogation, torture, murder and dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkey had said that Jamal Khashoggi was strapped to a table and dismembered alive by Saudi Arabian henchmen on October 2. The audio evidence, they claimed, indicated that his blood curdling screams were recorded on his Apple Watch for the 7 minutes it took to kill him, and were transferred to his iCloud and smartphone.

However, Reuters reported that a Saudi official who prefers to remain anonymous said that the body was rolled up in a rug and given to a “local cooperator” for disposal. Reuters further reported that the official said preliminary results of the investigation did not suggest that Khashoggi had been tortured and beheaded.

Saudi state media said King Salman had responded to the controversy by ordering the dismissal of five officials, including Saud al-Qahtani, a royal court advisor seen as the right-hand man to Prince Mohammed, and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Asiri. It also had reported that the government set out to restructure their intelligence services, an operation, which resulted in the detention of 18 state officials.

The three governments of Britain, France and Germany have released a joint statement stressing that there is an “urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened”. However, it is unclear whether the Saudi government will state decisively on what happened, since their public officials have consistently given multiple conflicting details of what occurred.