Regional Super50 cricket… Jaguars top zone as final round abandoned – Red Force also qualify for semi-final in B’dos

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
By Sean Devers in Trinidad
In association with Regal, Vnet,
Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel
Although the sun was out yesterday, severe adverse weather here over the past few days has resulted in the final round of the Trinidad zone of the Regional Super50 tournament being called off early yesterday morning after both games in the penultimate round on Friday were abandoned.
Guyana Jaguars were scheduled to oppose West Indies ‘B’ at the Brain Lara Stadium in South Trinidad, one of the areas affected by what is claimed to be the worst flood here in 50 years.
However, parts of the South Bound Uriah Butler Highway remained impassable yesterday and the public was advised not to use the Highway unless absolutely necessary which would have prevented the team’s Buses from traveling to match venue.
Red Force were set to face Canada in the other game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.
The Jaguars ended top of the zone with 29 points from eight games with a first round loss to Red Force, five consecutive wins and two abandoned games, while Red Force finished as the number two team with 27points with one loss, five wins and two washed out games.
Jaguars finished first due to securing two more bonus points to Red Force’s three.
The last round of the Barbados zone is scheduled for today but both Jamaica (21) and CCC Marooners (22) have already qualified for the Semis.
Jaguars oppose the second placed team for the Barbados zone on Thursday in the first semi-final and Red Force battle the second team on Friday before the final set for Sunday. All three matches will be played at the Kensington Oval.
The adverse weather alert is in effect up to tomorrow but the Trinidad & Tobago Met Office yesterday forecasted more rain.
Oct 22, 2018The 2018 IBF Antilles 3×3 Under-18 basketball tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last night where double defending champions, Martinique, were usurped by the lads from...
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
I have long argued that PPP leaders will never apologize for any depravity done while that party was in power from 1957... more
Life is strange. But not politics. It is sometimes difficult to understand how someone can be praiseworthy of a person in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reports are wrong in stating that eight Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are on a ‘blacklist’... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]