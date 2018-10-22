Regional Super50 cricket… Jaguars top zone as final round abandoned – Red Force also qualify for semi-final in B’dos

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Although the sun was out yesterday, severe adverse weather here over the past few days has resulted in the final round of the Trinidad zone of the Regional Super50 tournament being called off early yesterday morning after both games in the penultimate round on Friday were abandoned.

Guyana Jaguars were scheduled to oppose West Indies ‘B’ at the Brain Lara Stadium in South Trinidad, one of the areas affected by what is claimed to be the worst flood here in 50 years.

However, parts of the South Bound Uriah Butler Highway remained impassable yesterday and the public was advised not to use the Highway unless absolutely necessary which would have prevented the team’s Buses from traveling to match venue.

Red Force were set to face Canada in the other game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

The Jaguars ended top of the zone with 29 points from eight games with a first round loss to Red Force, five consecutive wins and two abandoned games, while Red Force finished as the number two team with 27points with one loss, five wins and two washed out games.

Jaguars finished first due to securing two more bonus points to Red Force’s three.

The last round of the Barbados zone is scheduled for today but both Jamaica (21) and CCC Marooners (22) have already qualified for the Semis.

Jaguars oppose the second placed team for the Barbados zone on Thursday in the first semi-final and Red Force battle the second team on Friday before the final set for Sunday. All three matches will be played at the Kensington Oval.

The adverse weather alert is in effect up to tomorrow but the Trinidad & Tobago Met Office yesterday forecasted more rain.