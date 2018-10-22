Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… Ariel Speedboat, Regal Masters retain titles

By Zaheer Mohamed

Ariel Speedboat and Regal Masters successfully defended their Open and Masters’ titles respectively when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 2 ended yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Led by a fine unbeaten half century from Wazeer Hussain, Ariel Speedboat defeated Boots Allstars by nine wickets in the Open final. Batting first, Boots All stars lost opener Vishal Phillips who was bowled by Greg Singh for four before Keith Fraser and Balram Samaroo added 35 for the second wicket. Fraser hit three fours and one six before Wazeer Hussain ended their resistance; he uprooted the stumps of Fraser for 22 before accounting for David Williams (00) to leave the score at 40-3.

Kishore Smith then picked up a few quick wickets to further pegged back Boots All stars; however Samaroo continued to play his shots and slammed one four and four sixes before he was dismissed by Shazim Hussain for 55. Jeetendra Baljooda and Ejaz Mohamed made 14 and 11 respectively as Boots All stars managed 125-9. Wazeer Hussain claimed 3-17 and Smith 3-24.

Opener Anand Bharat was taken off Phillips for 11 as Ariel Speedboat lost their first wicket with the score on 30. That proved to be Boots All stars only success as Wazeer Husain and Shazim Hussain united in an unbroken second wicket stand of 96 to see their team home.

Wazeer, who received the a Hero Motorcycle for being named the MVP in the Open category, struck five fours and eight sixes in a top score of 78, while Shazim made 32 with one four and two sixes. Ariel Speedboat ended on 126-1 in 10 overs.

Earlier in the Masters final, Regal Masters batted first against Mike’s Wellman and posted 144-5. Imtiaz Mohamed sent back Eon Abel (00), Mahendra Hardyal (11) and Eric Thomas (07) to reduce Regal Masters to 25-3, but skipper Mohendra Arjune and David Harper resurrected the inning with level-headed batting in front a fair-sized crowd. Arjune struck six fours and one six before he was dismissed for 44, while Harper slammed three fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 53. Rudolph Baker propped up the total with 24 not out as Mohamed finished with three wickets.

Mike’s Wellman lost Sahadeo Hardaiow caught off Laurie Singh for 16, but Lloyd Ruplall and Ramesh Narine put their team on course with a second wicket stand of 45 before Arjune removed them both in quick succession; he had Narine caught for 21 (2×6) and uprooted the stumps of Ruplall for 22(1×4, 1×6). Jagdesh Persaud and Wayne Jones then put on 43 for the fourth wicket to steady the chase somewhat, but Parsram Persaud removed the dangerous Jagdesh Persaud who hit four fours and one six in scoring 29 and Jones for 11. Sydney Jackman was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 13 not out as Regal Masters’ bowlers maintained a steady line to limit Mike’s Wellman to 140-9, winning the encounter by four runs. Arjune grabbed 4-28 and Persaud 2-28.

Ariel Speedboat earned their final berth with a six-wicket victory over Regal All stars while Boots All stars beat DS18 All stars by five wickets in their semi final encounter. Regal Masters beat Parika Defenders by 10 wickets while Mike’s Wellman overcame Fishermen Masters by 28 runs in the semi finals played on Saturday.

Prime Minister Hon. Moses Nagamootoo congratulated the winning teams and GSCL Inc for hosting yet another successful tournament, pledging his continued support. President of the GSCL Inc Ian John expressed gratitude to the sponsors and thanked the participating teams.