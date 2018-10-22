Massive flood hits Matthew’s Ridge, surrounding communities

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
Residents of Matthew’s Ridge and its surrounding communities are now counting their losses in furniture and electrical items in the wake of a massive flood. It is understood, that due to torrential rainfall, residents were forced to abandon their homes to go in search of dry ground- a search that led them to seek help from the region’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP) led council. However, the help that these residents sought is yet to be meted out.
Initially, residents of Matthew’s Ridge did not see any need for alarm, as they had assumed the heavy rainfalls would subside in a matter of minutes. However, that was not the case. As the intensity of the rainfall increased so did the fear of the residents. Water levels rose to alarming levels, alarming enough to cause residents to leave their homes in a panic. Consequently, calls were reportedly made to Matarkai’s sub-region NDC’s vice chairperson, and chairperson who reportedly could not be reached. Calls to the Regional Chairman, Mr. Bretnol Ashley, who was in the sub- region-Port Kaituma, were also unanswered.
Reportedly, one resident after finally making contact with one of the PPP officials was told, ‘Right now, I am at a political campaign meeting and meh party wuk comes first”.
The flooding of Matthew’s Ridge and its surrounding communities occurred, coincidentally, when representatives were said to be at a political meeting- campaigning for the countrywide Local Government Elections, slated for November 12.
The communities remained in an inundated state as of Sunday morning.
