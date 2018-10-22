Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Massive flood hits Matthew’s Ridge, surrounding communities

Oct 22, 2018 News 0

 

Residents of Matthew’s Ridge and its surrounding communities are now counting their losses in furniture and electrical items in the wake of a massive flood. It is understood, that due to torrential rainfall, residents were forced to abandon their homes to go in search of dry ground- a search that led them to seek help from the region’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP) led council. However, the help that these residents sought is yet to be meted out.

Resident’s home with alarming levels of floodwater

Initially, residents of Matthew’s Ridge did not see any need for alarm, as they had assumed the heavy rainfalls would subside in a matter of minutes. However, that was not the case. As the intensity of the rainfall increased so did the fear of the residents. Water levels rose to alarming levels, alarming enough to cause residents to leave their homes in a panic. Consequently, calls were reportedly made to Matarkai’s sub-region NDC’s vice chairperson, and chairperson who reportedly could not be reached. Calls to the Regional Chairman, Mr. Bretnol Ashley, who was in the sub- region-Port Kaituma, were also unanswered.
Reportedly, one resident after finally making contact with one of the PPP officials was told, ‘Right now, I am at a political campaign meeting and meh party wuk comes first”.
The flooding of Matthew’s Ridge and its surrounding communities occurred, coincidentally, when representatives were said to be at a political meeting- campaigning for the countrywide Local Government Elections, slated for November 12.
The communities remained in an inundated state as of Sunday morning.

Floodwater that caused residents to abandon their homes.

More in this category

Sports

2018 IBF Antilles U-18 3×3 tournament… Barbados’ boys and girls dethrone Martinique

2018 IBF Antilles U-18 3×3 tournament… Barbados’ boys...

Oct 22, 2018

The 2018 IBF Antilles 3×3 Under-18 basketball tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last night where double defending champions, Martinique, were usurped by the lads from...
Read More
Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… Ariel Speedboat, Regal Masters retain titles

Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… Ariel...

Oct 22, 2018

DeNobrega cops main event at Digicel Cancer awareness cycle meet

DeNobrega cops main event at Digicel Cancer...

Oct 22, 2018

Regional Super50 cricket… Jaguars top zone as final round abandoned – Red Force also qualify for semi-final in B’dos

Regional Super50 cricket… Jaguars top zone...

Oct 22, 2018

Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo set for Sunday

Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo set for Sunday

Oct 22, 2018

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league… CWSS hit 12 past Marian Academy

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league…...

Oct 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and water

    Life is strange. But not politics. It is sometimes difficult to understand how someone can be praiseworthy of a person in... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-21-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]