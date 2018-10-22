Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league… CWSS hit 12 past Marian Academy

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 School Football League continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with four round-robin clashes.
The most devastating performance of the afternoon’s play saw household school football name, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) spearheaded by four goals each from Randy Pickering and Tyrese Lewis, banged in a dozen unanswered goals again Marian Academy.
Andre Mayers completed a hat-trick, while George Lewis scored one goal to complete the rout.
In other results, of the day, Uitvlugt’s Rueben Dainty scored twice and Anthony Benn once as the West Demerara School outplayed Bishops’ High 3-1.
Derwin George was in fine form and he capitalised by scoring hat-trick for Lodge Secondary in their 5-1 win over Charlestown.
In the other match, Vergenoegen beat Queen’s College 5-3.
