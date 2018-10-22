Gunmen kill Mon Repos man in front of wife – suspect held

A 30-year-old handyman was shot dead in front of his wife during a brazen, early morning attack yesterday on a small group of friends outside a Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home.

Christopher Swamy, of Lot 161 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, died at the scene after he was shot in the chest by one of two masked men.

The robbers also gun-butted the slain man’s friend, Rawle Williams, and relieved his spouse Marcia Williams, of an undisclosed sum of cash before fleeing.

It is unclear why the gunmen shot Swamy, since there is no indication that he attempted to intervene when the men attacked.

Police have detained a suspect.

Swamy’s body, covered with a sheet, was still at the scene when Kaieteur News arrived.

Police in a statement said

that Swamy, his wife and her sister , along with Rawle Williams, Swamy’s friend and his spouse, Marcia Williams, of Mon Repos ,ECD, were imbibing in front of Swami’s home, when two masked men, one brandishing a handgun, attacked them.

The suspects then allegedly relieved Marcia of her cell phone and a sum of cash, striking her husband on his head, after which Swamy was shot in the left side of his chest, after which they fled the scene.

Rawle was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted in a stable condition, Christopher Swamy pronounced dead on arrival. A male suspect has since been arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.