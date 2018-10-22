Govt. bats for foreign companies in oil and gas at expense of Guyanese – Chris Ram

The approach taken by senior Government Ministers and the Department of Energy does not augur well for the participation of Guyanese in the emerging sector, according to chartered Accountant Christopher Ram.

He noted that this is a trend, given recent statements made by Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge and the head of the Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe.

“Something is really wrong with our country when seasoned professionals are considered pretenders by ruling politicians with no training, knowledge or experience. What people like Gaskin are doing is a dog whistle to the likes of ExxonMobil that don’t worry, we will take care of the local mudheads,” Ram stated.

He pointed to Greenidge’s pronouncements on Merrill Lynch’s capacity and extensive experience in the management of the equivalent of sovereign wealth funds.

According to Ram, such gratuitous high level endorsement in an emerging oil economy must be anyone’s dream.

He stated yet at home, the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and his team have “crudely and blatantly” refused to engage and listen to Guyanese concerns and recommendations on the petroleum contract as well as the Natural Resources Fund proposal.

“But yes, of course, Merrill Lynch is big, it is powerful and it has that colour for which we all seem to have a pronounced complex,” Ram stated.

Gaskin, according to Ram, took a similar approach while speaking to a large delegation from Newfoundland, Canada at the Canadian High Commissioner’s residence.

He said Gaskin gave his usual spiel and disdain for Guyanese who pretend to know about oil and gas, even as he expressed admiration for and expectation from Canadians visiting from Newfoundland, Canada.

The Minister during his presentation told the gathering that some Guyanese may wish to pretend that they have all the answers and solutions and they are the local experts in the oil and gas industry.

Ram expressed that Minister Gaskin seems to have something about Guyanese and his attack on locals is a reprise of what he did at a Private Sector Commission (PSC) Petroleum Conference earlier this year.

The Chartered Accountant noted that Dr. Bynoe, speaking at the Canadian function, stated that he would not encourage the Government or the private sector to pursue advice received from the “many experts”, even if well-intentioned.

“The attitude displayed by these two senior Ministers and the senior oil and gas man in the Executive, does not augur well for meaningful participation of large swathes of the Guyana population,” Ram stated.

He added, “Bynoe will simply not encourage the Government to take advice that is not evidence-based. Our Foreign Minister will promote and ‘big up’ those with a certain profile, while Gaskin will continue to demonstrate contempt for his fellow Guyanese, all of whom he considers as pretenders, and who, on the next occasion when Gaskin speaks, will probably be called charlatans and ignoramuses.”