GMRSC Ignite Test and Tune event a success

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
Several racers turned out with their machines yesterday for the Test and Tune event of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).
Hosted at the South Dakota circuit, Timehri, racers of both cars and bikes took advantage of the test to shake down their cars.
Group three driver Stefan Jeffrey contended that the shakedown was a success for him, adding, “Yea, It’s been a year since I’ve been in the car and I think that we’ve been successful.”
Group two driver Shan Seejattan also commented on the successful test and tune, adding that “We had some problems with the CV which we discovered and I’m glad that we did.”
Super-stock rider Matthew Vieira who also used the test to ensure that a proper shakedown of his R6, adding that “We’ve got some problems with the bike that we have to get fixed in the coming days.”
Yesterday’s test also saw the return of the 125cc class and competitor Nicholas Boodhram was keen on getting back into the action.
“It’s great to be back on the track, the bike has some problems due to being down for three years and we are glad for today,” Boodhram added.
The event formed the lead-up to the GMR&SC Ignite race meet on November 10 and 11.
Ignite, will form the basis for the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018.
Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service.
