Gas bottle explosion…Wife discharged, husband still hospitalised

One month after a gas cylinder exploded and badly damaged a Kitty home; one of the injured persons is still a patient at the Burns Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Meera Hemraj, 36 and her husband Rabi Hemraj, 39 were at home in their bottom flat apartment at Lot 45 Railway Line Kitty, last month when the incident occurred.

Yesterday at the hospital, Rabi Hemraj was still nursing burns about his lower body.

His wife was discharged from the institution last week.

According to information, panic stricken tenants of the said Kitty residence climbed through windows and kicked open jammed doors at around 05:00 hrs on September 26 after the cooking gas cylinder exploded and ripped holes in the building and caused sections to collapse.

It was reported that the couple who was renting the bottom flat of the building had just awoken and was in the kitchen when a gas bottle exploded as the wife was about to light the stove.

The victims, who are food vendors at the time, were preparing to cook when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion caused the ceiling to loosen, grills to blow out, and an entire step to be detached.

One tenant spoke of waking up to a strange heat in his apartment and finding that part of the ceiling had fallen, a wall had collapsed, and the door that was his sole means of escape was jammed.

“We had to kick the door down… I had to kick the door down to save myself, and my wife and son,” the tenant identified as ‘Samaroo’ said.

Samaroo has been an occupant of the Kitty residence for nine years.

Residents of the upper flat were forced to exit the building through windows.

Sitaram, a neighbour, provided a ladder to assist the tenants of the upper flat to climb to safety. He also assisted in dousing the male vendor whose clothes caught fire.

The damaged building was divided into four apartments.

The explosion destroyed the surrounding walls of the lower flat of the building, as well as furniture and other items within the home. Police are currently investigating the origin of the incident and have taken possession of the gas cylinder.