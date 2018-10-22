DeNobrega cops main event at Digicel Cancer awareness cycle meet

Paul De Nobrega rode smartly to win the feature event at the Digicel Cancer Awareness cycle meet which was held yesterday in Georgetown. The event which was held in collaboration with Evolution Cycle Club started at Irving Street and proceeded to the Kitty round-a-bout before heading onto Vlissingen Road and turned back at Thomas Lands for 40 laps.

Competing in the senior category, De Nobrega, Stephano Husbands, Briton John, Jamaul John, Akeal Campbell and Hamza Eastman led the race at various stages before DeNobrega managed to separate himself from the pack with seven laps remaining. He widened the gap for about 100 meters and maintained that for the remainder of the race to cross the finish line in a time one hour, 41 minutes and 23 seconds.

Briton John took the runner up spot, while Jamaul John finished third followed by Akeal Campbell and Hamza Eastman in that order. Stephano Husbands, Michael Anthony and De Nobrega won primes.

Briton John won the junior segment ahead of Emanuel Gayral and Donovan Fraser respectively.

Paul Choo Wee Nam grabbed the veterans U-45 division title, while Warren McKay finished second and Junior Niles third. Choo Wee Nam also carted off the O-45 segment, Ian Jackson took the runner up spot and Amait Sankar third.

The Mountain Bike category was taken by Quincy Punch, while Ozia McAully took second and Mario King third. Paul Thomas captured the Novice segment ahead of Kurt Bumbury and Tyrone Conway. The BMX 9-12 was taken by Jahane Henry, Shaquel Dow placed second and Nehum Rigby third. (Zaheer Mohamed)