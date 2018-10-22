Breast Cancer Awareness Month… GFF conducts a series of activities to spread awareness

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
To enable a healthy and cancer-free society, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has conducted a series of activities to foster the awareness, early detection and eradication of breast cancer.
These activities were in the form of a “Wear It Pink Friday” and an information session on
Friday last, the latter catered to the Secretariat’s staff and participation in the annual Pinktober
Awareness Walk on Saturday respectively. Additionally, the secretariat’s staff were among 200 males in Guyana who benefited from the Prostate cancer screening done in partnership with the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF).
Among the areas covered in the information session conducted by Dr. Ravi, a gynecologist attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital, were definition of breast cancer, causes, screening options, and prevention among others. He encouraged early screening and detection to ensure elimination of breast cancer.
On Saturday, the GFF joined with other organizations and individuals in the Pinktober awareness walk, which saw President Forde and Third Vice President Thandi McAllister among other staff engaged to spread awareness of breast cancer.
According to President Wayne Forde, it is morally correct for the GFF to execute and participate in these initiatives: “Cancer ravages lives indiscriminately, it cuts across class, creed, gender, both young and old – promoting awareness that leads to early detection seems to be the best line of defence in this age of medicine. The GFF has a moral duty to join forces with our partners and other agencies to not only raise awareness but promote healthy alternative life styles that will mitigate the onset of this dreaded disease. Football is among the world’s most popular recreational sport. Pick up a ball, call a friend, find a space … just play ball.”
This is the second year that the GFF has partnered with the GCF to spread awareness about breast cancer. Earlier in the month, some members of the National U20 squad participated in the tree-wrapping exercise held on Camp Street, Georgetown.
