Abandoned scrap metal on roadside causes near fatal crash

Scrap metal and unserviceable vehicles abandoned at the side of the Orangestein public road almost cost a man his life.

The West Demerara Road Safety Association, from a release on social media, stated that an unlit tractor with a huge plough on it was heading West along the Orangestein public road on Saturday night. The driver of the tractor had attempted to pull into a corner of the road, resulting in the plough being projected outward into the carriageway by the scrap metal at the roadside.

The association’s statement contained an eyewitness account of an accident that occurred shortly after. The witness said, “The motorcar number PTT 1528 was heading in the said direction, and as he attempted to overtake the tractor, the plough came into contact with the left side of the car causing him to lose control. The driver of the car, in his bid to regain control, slammed into two metal tanks on the road side and then flipped unto a pile of scrap metal along the edge of the road.”

The injured driver was consequently rushed to the hospital.

The West Demerara Road Safety Association stated that they have been lobbying for three years to have the scrap metal and unserviceable vehicles to be removed from the side of the Orangestein public road, but that nothing has been done.