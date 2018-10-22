Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Abandoned scrap metal on roadside causes near fatal crash

Oct 22, 2018 News 0

 

Scrap metal and unserviceable vehicles abandoned at the side of the Orangestein public road almost cost a man his life.
The West Demerara Road Safety Association, from a release on social media, stated that an unlit tractor with a huge plough on it was heading West along the Orangestein public road on Saturday night. The driver of the tractor had attempted to pull into a corner of the road, resulting in the plough being projected outward into the carriageway by the scrap metal at the roadside.

Some of the scrap metal and unserviceable vehicles on the roadside

The association’s statement contained an eyewitness account of an accident that occurred shortly after. The witness said, “The motorcar number PTT 1528 was heading in the said direction, and as he attempted to overtake the tractor, the plough came into contact with the left side of the car causing him to lose control. The driver of the car, in his bid to regain control, slammed into two metal tanks on the road side and then flipped unto a pile of scrap metal along the edge of the road.”
The injured driver was consequently rushed to the hospital.
The West Demerara Road Safety Association stated that they have been lobbying for three years to have the scrap metal and unserviceable vehicles to be removed from the side of the Orangestein public road, but that nothing has been done.

More in this category

Sports

2018 IBF Antilles U-18 3×3 tournament… Barbados’ boys and girls dethrone Martinique

2018 IBF Antilles U-18 3×3 tournament… Barbados’ boys...

Oct 22, 2018

The 2018 IBF Antilles 3×3 Under-18 basketball tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last night where double defending champions, Martinique, were usurped by the lads from...
Read More
Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… Ariel Speedboat, Regal Masters retain titles

Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… Ariel...

Oct 22, 2018

DeNobrega cops main event at Digicel Cancer awareness cycle meet

DeNobrega cops main event at Digicel Cancer...

Oct 22, 2018

Regional Super50 cricket… Jaguars top zone as final round abandoned – Red Force also qualify for semi-final in B’dos

Regional Super50 cricket… Jaguars top zone...

Oct 22, 2018

Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo set for Sunday

Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo set for Sunday

Oct 22, 2018

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league… CWSS hit 12 past Marian Academy

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers school league…...

Oct 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and water

    Life is strange. But not politics. It is sometimes difficult to understand how someone can be praiseworthy of a person in... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-21-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]