2018 IBF Antilles U-18 3×3 tournament… Barbados’ boys and girls dethrone Martinique

The 2018 IBF Antilles 3×3 Under-18 basketball tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last night where double defending champions, Martinique, were usurped by the lads from the land of the flying fish; Barbados.

The women got past their French speaking opponents 8-7, while the men had a more comfortable 12-8 victory.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Guyanese ladies were booted from the tournament at the quarterfinal stage after going down 4-2 to Guadeloupe.

The men fared better in their first knockout with Shamar France guiding them to a close 7-6 win against St. Lucia.

However, in the Guyanese lads semifinal match saw Shamar France being injured in the first minute of the 10th minute game and the home side couldn’t hold off eventual winners’ Barbados with just three players and they lost 13-11.

Coach of the Guyanese men, Mark Agard, grimaced at the bad injury plagued team that lost to Martinique in the 2017 final after suffering an injury during the final but he expressed delight in the overall performance of his troops and pledged to come back with a bang next year.