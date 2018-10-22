2018 IBF Antilles U-18 3×3 tournament… Barbados’ boys and girls dethrone Martinique

Latest update October 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
The 2018 IBF Antilles 3×3 Under-18 basketball tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last night where double defending champions, Martinique, were usurped by the lads from the land of the flying fish; Barbados.
The women got past their French speaking opponents 8-7, while the men had a more comfortable 12-8 victory.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Guyanese ladies were booted from the tournament at the quarterfinal stage after going down 4-2 to Guadeloupe.
The men fared better in their first knockout with Shamar France guiding them to a close 7-6 win against St. Lucia.
However, in the Guyanese lads semifinal match saw Shamar France being injured in the first minute of the 10th minute game and the home side couldn’t hold off eventual winners’ Barbados with just three players and they lost 13-11.
Coach of the Guyanese men, Mark Agard, grimaced at the bad injury plagued team that lost to Martinique in the 2017 final after suffering an injury during the final but he expressed delight in the overall performance of his troops and pledged to come back with a bang next year.
Oct 22, 2018The 2018 IBF Antilles 3×3 Under-18 basketball tournament concluded at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last night where double defending champions, Martinique, were usurped by the lads from...
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
Oct 22, 2018
I have long argued that PPP leaders will never apologize for any depravity done while that party was in power from 1957... more
Life is strange. But not politics. It is sometimes difficult to understand how someone can be praiseworthy of a person in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reports are wrong in stating that eight Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are on a ‘blacklist’... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]