Trinidad in flood crisis PM calls situation National disaster

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

The adverse weather conditions were expected to continue up to Tuesday as heavy rains and thunderstorms which worsened on Friday caused wide spread flooding in several areas.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley has now described thesituation as a National disaster.

Yesterday the Uriah Butler Highway South Bound Lane was submerged in the corridor between Grand Bazaar and Munroe Road fly-over resulting in the build-up of traffic.

The road leading to the Piarco International Airport was under water as were the back roads.

Although there was no infrastructural damage to the Piarco International Airport or the runway several Caribbean Airlines flights were cancelledyesterday since St Helena, an area behind airport was under water.

The Caroni police station was affected by floods while the road was impassable but there was no infrastructural damage

Riverine flooding occurs when water levels in a river overtops its banks and spills onto surrounding areas. This type of flooding is more widespread and usually lasts for several days.

Currently river levels have exceeded threshold levels and some have already overspilled their banks. Additional rainfall is expected hence river levels will remain at an elevated level over the next several days.

Preparations were underway to protect life, livelihood and property especially those along the Caroni River and along Trinidad’s main river courses and associated tributaries.

“Do not take unnecessary risks. There is a very high potential for major damage to property and infrastructure and for multiple lives to be lost. The public is being advised to stay indoors until the all clear is given by Government officials,” said PM Rowley.

Minister of National Security, Mr. Stuart Richard Young, yesterday updated the nation on the weather conditions that affected several areas here.

The Minister said that the services of the Police, Coast Guard and Fire Service are being utilized while the Army was deployed in rescue missions and to maintain law and order.

In Greenville, one of the hardest hit areas, two boats had to used.

Young said that a helicopter was also utilised for surveillance of what is being described as the worst flood in Trinidad in years with hundreds of citizens being displaced.

As of yesterday evening no fatalities were recorded.

The public is asked to donate foodstuff and clothes. Shelters were set up Friday night even as 300 persons were rescued in the Greenville area where the water level rose to as high as ten feet.

“Those who don’t need to be on the roads stay in your homes. No curfew has been issued as yet but we are monitoring the situation. We plead with you not make pranks since it makes the work of the first responders much harder,” Young said

Police said that there were reports of trees falling in the vicinity of the Lady Young Road and some police stations thee were affected by flood waters

“There were reports of looting in Sandi Grande but we have not seen any evidence of that,” added the Police

The Regional Super50 cricket tournament played here has also been badly affected with the two rounds being washed out.

Prime Minister Rowley was scheduled to address the Nation at a press conference last night.

The T&T Met office informed that last October (the rainy season) saw 10 inches of rainfall while during the last four days there were eight inches of rain.