Music’s big names headline Women’s World T20 concerts – Patrice Roberts and Shenseea to perform at final in Antigua

Some of the biggest names and best voices on the music scene will be on stage for mega-concerts, which form part of fan engagement at the ICC Women’s World T20 Cricket Tournament. Patrice Roberts – the soca super star from Trinidad; and Shenseea – the popular dancehall performer from Jamaica; will headline the shows on match days in Guyana and St Lucia.

The duo will also perform at the final in Antigua on 24 November. They are the voices behind the tournament song “Watch This” – which has been the rallying call for fans to support the tournament.

Kes The Band will be the headliners for the showpiece concert after the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. The much-loved band from Trinidad famous for the hit song “Hello”, will bring a rousing end the tournament.

Patrice Roberts said: “Everybody knows I love my cricket and I’m a true West Indies supporter. I’m ready and I want all the fans out there to fill the grounds and be part of this amazing ICC Women’s World T20. Come out and Watch This as we show the world what the West Indies has to offer. We want people to enjoy the cricket and feel the vibes of the music. This is the game we love and the music we love.”

The musical segment will start at 2:30pm daily with disc jockeys and the “live” performances. Tanya Stephens from Jamaica will perform on semi-finals on 22 November in Antigua, while other favourites including: Teddyson John and the Dennery Segment in St Lucia; Timeka Marshall and Big Red in Guyana; Claudette Peters and Tian Winter in Antigua, will hit the stage.

There will be no additional cost for the entertainment packages, and fans in some venues will have free transportation to and from the venues. Tickets are available at https://tickets.worldtwenty20.com ; while box offices open in all three host countries on Monday, 29 October.

Tickets are priced from just US$3 with the focus on ensuring more people across the Caribbean can enjoy the event. The group stage matches at the Guyana National Stadium and the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia start at just US$3 (or GY $500) and US$4 (or EC$10) respectively.

The semi-finals and finals will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua with tickets for the semi-finals starting at just US$7 (or EC$20) and the final at US$11 (or EC$30). A combination ticket package for the semis and final is priced at only US$15 (EC$40).