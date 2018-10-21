IPA on board Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup -tournament kicks off today at Den Amstel

International Pharmaceutical Agency (IPA) offered its support to the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown.

On Friday, the pharmaceutical giants presented Co-ordinator Lennox Arthur with a quantity of footballs that will be used during the tournament which kicks off today, at the Den Amstel Community Centre.

Sales & Marketing Manager Ravel Seer handed over a quantity of footballs to Arthur in the presence of Mahaicony representative Bertland Sobers at the Company’s Head Office on Camp Street.

Speaking at the occasion, Seer spoke of the entity’s support for sports which dates back many years and urged Arthur to co-ordinate the tournament in accordance with what any sponsor would wish to see.

Arthur in response thanked the Company for once again demonstrating its commitment to the development of sport and promised to ensure that discipline and accountability highlight the event.

Hosts Den Amstel goes up against West Side Masters in the final of six games carded for the day with play set to commence at 14:30hrs.

Thirty-two teams will have the opportunity to battle for prize monies in excess of $700,000 and lots of prizes, including the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship will be up for grabs.

The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.

All four top finishers will receive hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Industries, while the Highest Goalscorer will walk away with a Lazy Boy Chair courtesy of A.H&L Kissoon and a Dinette Set compliments of China Trading.

The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.

Among the other sponsors on board are: IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattaur Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz Distributors, MACORP, Cummings Electrical, Ready Mix, BK International and New Thriving Restaurant.

Meanwhile, today’s fixtures are seen below:

Timehri vs. Stewartville @15:00hrs

Mahaica versus Herstelling @15:30hrs

Central Mackenzie vs. Mahaicony @16:00hrs

Pouderoyen vs. Lima Dam @16:30hrs

Uitvlugt vs. Liliendaal @17:00hrs

Den Amstel vs. West Side Masters @17:30hrs