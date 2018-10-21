De Chat-3 overstep he bounds

This is de same man who use to celebrate whenever he get a judgement in de court. He always boast how he more bright than Basil de Willie. He always suing and he get couple decision in he favour.

But de onetime he loss he jump up and holler how de court is a political place. That mek dem boys get vex. When he get de old Chancellor and de old Chief Justice fuh vote how Jagdeo can get a third term that wasn’t a political decision fuh de Chat-3.

De Chat-3 was one who did believe that de only way de PPP can get back in power is if Jagdeo lead de party. But as dem boys know, monkey know which limb to jump on. When de CCJ hand down de decision on de third term, de Chat-3 shut he mouth. Some of he party people did actually claim how de CCJ was political but de Chat-3 know when he can talk stupidness.

De same court lenient because dem judges coulda put de Chat-3 in jail. Dem boys remember when Uncle Adam criticize an injunction that Judge B.S. Roy hand down de same judge haul him before de court and nearly jail him because contempt ain’t got appeal.

Is de same thing wid de elections result. When de Chat-3 party lose de elections he and de oddas complain how de elections rig.

Now when de Chat-3 cuss de judge dem, he got to wonder who gun tek dem odda case that he trying to bring in de court. He claim how he fighting fuh dem poor people who still got to pay him. When he tek dem poor people case to a judge is problems he gun get because he done seh dem judges does give political ruling.

De smallest child know that some jokes people don’t mek; li’l boy don’t cuss police. People don’t talk bad bout judges.

Talk half and watch how de Chat-3 gun try to seh he sorry.