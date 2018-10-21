BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Extends Condolences on passing of Osafo Odinga

The members of the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement join with family and friends in reflecting on the life of the late Mr. Osafo Odinga, who died during the early morning hours of yesterday, Saturday 20, October 2018. At the time of his passing, he was the incumbent Project Coordinator/Public Relation Officer of the organization.

Mr. Osafo Odinga was a founder member of the Movement, and brought not just his wealth of experience and expertise to the entity, but a passion for individual empowerment, community development and for embracing one’s cultural heritage and identity through the recognition of the need to uphold social cohesion. Odinga, was very instrumental in the formation of the BV/Triumph Youth Choir, the initiation of the Senior Citizen Appreciation activities and the implementation of the Movement’s coin concept “Our community’s future is as bright as our youths of today,” through which he encouraged youths from the community to become a part of the Movement, which staged a recent football tournament.

The members of BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement pay tribute to this great son of the BV/Triumph community and hereby extend their condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Osafo Odinga, as our Movement join in the acknowledgement of his invaluable contribution to the community and in the celebration of his life. May his soul rest in peace and his indomitable spirit live on through the lives of those he inspire.