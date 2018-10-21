BM Soat Annual Costume Match on stream with GSSF

For the third year, BM Soat Auto Sales backed the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation in their Annual Costume Shooting Match. This themed competition has once again been exclusively sponsored by BM Soat Auto Sales and is expected to be a keenly contested one. In the past, members turned out in their costumes, with appearances from Pocahontas, The Joker, Superman, Cowboys, Hondo, Magic Mike, Contractors, Arrow, Super Girl, a Farmer, Racer and even a Cricketer. This year the match is bound to be even more exciting with invited participants expected to once again take part donning costumes of their liking, hats, wigs, paint, garb are welcome but will have to be within the safety confines of the sport.

Four exciting stages are expected to be set up under stringent security at the GDF Timehri Range and participants will fall under two divisions, Limited and Production as stipulated by the USPSA Rulebook. Prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each division.

GSSF directors met at the showroom of BM Soat Auto Sales, located at Lot 9 Croal Street, Georgetown. Mr. Permal Vijay Desanmangrazon (Supervisor) presented the sponsorship funds to GSSF Secretary, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, in the presence of GSSF Asst. Secretary/Treasurer and Director, Mr. Andrew Phang.