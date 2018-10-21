Berbice private sector, Chairman slam bridge toll increases

The three Chambers of Commerce in East Berbice are leading the private sector call to unite and oppose the reprehensible Berbice Bridge fare increases as announced by the Berbice Bridge Company.

The toll increase is set to take effect from November 12, 2018.

They, like many citizens, anticipate across the board increases in the price for items as well as a contraction of the economy and increased unemployment due to many businesses being forced to reduce staffing, once this happens.

Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) President, Ryan Alexander, said the proposed increases will create chaos and bring untold hardship to Berbicians.

“The proposed price increases are over 300 plus percent and are going to do the Berbice Economy great harm…That rise in price will definitely create havoc and if it is implemented will create more pressure on the hard press Berbice economy.”

Alexander is calling on all involved to have a sit-down and discuss a way forward. The increase, he said, will not only affect Berbicians but every Guyanese that uses the bridge.

President of the Central Corentyne Chambers of Commerce (CCCC) Ponai Bhigroog, echoed similar sentiments. He believes the proposed increased bridge fares will see “significant increases across the board” for commodities coming in and out of Berbice. That will definitely affect everyone.

He too is calling on the relevant stakeholders to revisit the proposed increases.

“Good sense has to prevail because it’s unrealistic. The bridge company, Government and all other stakeholders have to come together, sit down and come up with an amicable solution because at this stage the proposed price is ridiculous.”

Mohindra Persaud, President of the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (UCCC), told the media that the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI) needs to look at other business models from which it can try to recoup its investment. He too is optimistic that the government will intervene since he does not believe the current administration will allow this to occur.

Regional Chairman David Armogan labelled the proposed increase as “extremely ridiculous” and anticipates the closure of many small businesses especially in the agricultural sector. He opined that due to the increase in the price for crossing and freight they will be forced out of business.

Many residents especially those travelling frequently are already questioning how they will cope with the proposed increases.

Residents opined, “If the price increases, fewer people will travel and the bridge company will lose more because it will only be a few people travelling. But if they reduce the price I believe more people will travel and they can make back the money because there will be more traffic.”

Following the announcement by BBCI the Coalition Government has remained resolute that it will not allow undue hardships to be wrought on Guyanese with the “unconscionable” increases.