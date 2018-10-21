AG condemns Nandlall’s attack on Judiciary – Following GECOM chairman ruling

Attorney General (AG)and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC, is calling out Attorney -at -Law Anil Nandlall over an alleged reckless and churlish attack on the Judiciary following the ruling on the appeal against the appointment of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission by President David Granger.

According to a statement from the Attorney General‘s Office following the dismissal of Nandlall’s challenge in the Appeal Court Nandlall is quoted in the media as saying “First of all let me say that I am not surprised, I am disappointed but not surprised. This is yet another case that shows how far more our judiciary has to mature because it is a part of a trend.

“All the cases that are deeply political are decided in a political way and that has to change.” He then followed up with a letter to the press further castigating the judges.

“These statements, when taken with his labeling of the learned Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire’s ruling as being adventurous in the Court of Appeal and describing two Barbadian Queen’s Counsel more senior to him as aliens aptly sum up this ex-attorney general’s disrespect.

“As Attorney General I fully support objective comments on judgments handed down by the courts, but these must be measured and respectful without seeking to scandalise the court by describing its decision as political and that the judges who made the decision as immature. This amounts to personal invective and abuse of the judges.”

While this latest attack is not surprising given his penchant for making threats against media houses and other indiscretions, his crude assault on members of the judiciary–three of whom are women must be roundly condemned, ” the AG outlined.

While as Head of the bar, Williams condemned the behaviour, he called on commentators and the Guyana Bar Association to do the same.