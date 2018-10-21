Latest update October 21st, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2018 IBF U-18 Antilles 3×3 tournament… Guyana male and female teams reach quarterfinals

Oct 21, 2018 Sports 0

Guyana’s Andrew Johnson drives into the paint during his team’s 11-7 win over French Guiana yesterday in the group stage.

Guyana’s Roshchelle Campbelle lays up a point during the women’s win 14-0 win over Aruba yesterday.

Guyana’s Shamar France tries to get into the paint while his teammate Akeem Crandon tries to screen an opposing player during their 11-7 group stage win over French Guiana yesterday.

Guyana’s Saffiya Greene collects a pass from Roschelle Campbelle during their 14-0 win over Aruba.

Guyana’s male and female Under-18 3×3 basketball teams won both of their two opening group games of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles championship which is being hosted by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
After the tournament was declared officially opened by the GABF executives yesterday, the ladies team comprising Annalisa Barclay, Saffiya Greene, Lydia Roberts and Roschelle Campbelle defeated St. Lucia 4-2 in their first clash before completely dominating Aruba 14-0 in their second match.
During the crushing 10-minute running time triumph against Aruba, Greene and Roberts netted four points each, while Barclay and Campbelle scored three points each.
In the 3×3 format, a basket from with the three-point arc counts as one while beyond the arc tallies as two.
In 2017, Guyana’s male team lost in the final by one point after playing the game with an injured player and with the senior men’s recent triumph in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championship at the back of their minds as well, the young men took to the court with a point to prove.
In their opening group match, they made light work of 11-5 against Martinique; the team that had defeated the ‘land of many waters’ in the 2017 final in St. Lucia. And in their second group game, the local team consisting of Andrew Johnson, Shamar France, Nigel Bowen and Akeem Crandon won the battle of the Guianas after proving more superior in the sport with an 11-7 brushing of their French counterparts.
After winning both their opening games, the teams have reached the quarterfinal stage of the competition which bounces off today from 14:00hrs with the finals set to tip off from 18:30hrs.
Guyana will play St. Lucia in their male quarterfinal at 14:15hrs, while the women will clash with Guadeloupe at 14:30hrs in their last-eight matchup.

More in this category

Sports

2018 IBF U-18 Antilles 3×3 tournament… Guyana male and female teams reach quarterfinals

2018 IBF U-18 Antilles 3×3 tournament… Guyana male and...

Oct 21, 2018

Guyana’s male and female Under-18 3×3 basketball teams won both of their two opening group games of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles championship which is being hosted by...
Read More
EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 tourney Kicks Off – A culmination of commitment, initiative and partnership – GFF’s Wayne Forde

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 tourney Kicks Off – A...

Oct 21, 2018

2018 COURTS Peewee round-of-16… Defending champions West Ruimveldt through to quarterfinals

2018 COURTS Peewee round-of-16… Defending...

Oct 21, 2018

BM Soat Annual Costume Match on stream with GSSF

BM Soat Annual Costume Match on stream with GSSF

Oct 21, 2018

Calypso support and history add to flavour of ICC Women’s World T20 2018

Calypso support and history add to flavour of ICC...

Oct 21, 2018

Guyana face Windies ‘B’ today but Rain could have the final say

Guyana face Windies ‘B’ today but Rain could...

Oct 21, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-21-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]