2018 IBF U-18 Antilles 3×3 tournament… Guyana male and female teams reach quarterfinals

Guyana’s male and female Under-18 3×3 basketball teams won both of their two opening group games of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles championship which is being hosted by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

After the tournament was declared officially opened by the GABF executives yesterday, the ladies team comprising Annalisa Barclay, Saffiya Greene, Lydia Roberts and Roschelle Campbelle defeated St. Lucia 4-2 in their first clash before completely dominating Aruba 14-0 in their second match.

During the crushing 10-minute running time triumph against Aruba, Greene and Roberts netted four points each, while Barclay and Campbelle scored three points each.

In the 3×3 format, a basket from with the three-point arc counts as one while beyond the arc tallies as two.

In 2017, Guyana’s male team lost in the final by one point after playing the game with an injured player and with the senior men’s recent triumph in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championship at the back of their minds as well, the young men took to the court with a point to prove.

In their opening group match, they made light work of 11-5 against Martinique; the team that had defeated the ‘land of many waters’ in the 2017 final in St. Lucia. And in their second group game, the local team consisting of Andrew Johnson, Shamar France, Nigel Bowen and Akeem Crandon won the battle of the Guianas after proving more superior in the sport with an 11-7 brushing of their French counterparts.

After winning both their opening games, the teams have reached the quarterfinal stage of the competition which bounces off today from 14:00hrs with the finals set to tip off from 18:30hrs.

Guyana will play St. Lucia in their male quarterfinal at 14:15hrs, while the women will clash with Guadeloupe at 14:30hrs in their last-eight matchup.