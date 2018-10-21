2018 COURTS Peewee round-of-16… Defending champions West Ruimveldt through to quarterfinals

Latest update October 21st, 2018 12:58 AM

Play between Marian Academy (on the ball) and Golden Grove Primary yesterday afternoon.

Golden Grove’s Bryan Wharton scored both goals in his team’s 2-0 win over 2017 finalists Marian Academy.

Jonathan Andries bagged a brace for reigning COURTS under-11 boys’ peewee title holders West Ruimveldt in their 2-1 come from behind win over Plaisance Boscoe during round-of-16 action yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground to book his team’s spot in the quarterfinal of this year’s competition.
Andries’ goals came in the 20th and 30th minutes after Jude Daniels had given Plaisance the early lead in the 10th minute.
Losing 2017 finalists and inaugural winners, Marian Academy, did not have a good day on the pitch after Golden Grove’s Bryan Wharton netted two goals to put his team into the ascension with a 2-0 win.
St. Agnes Primary were always in the winners’ row yesterday under the overcast conditions with a thumping 9-0 victory over Colaaco Primary.
Justin Alcindor fired home an unbelievable tally of seven goals during the rout to take his tally to nine in the tournament, while his teammate Shamar Murray beat the opposing keeper twice to take his tally to nine goals as well.
St. Pius Primary are another team that have been playing like potential champions and they continued their top form with a 6-0 thumping of Soesdyke, spearheaded by a helmet-trick from Kaden Wellington to go along with a brace from Keron Garraway.
In other results, Tucville finessed Mae’s 3-0, Mocha eased past Timehri 4-1, while St. Ambrose edged South Ruimveldt 2-1 and North Georgetown earned a hard fought 3-1 Triumph over the perennially competitive Enterprise Primary. (Calvin Chapman)

Skillful play on the ball by defending champions’ West Ruimveldt against Plaisance during their 2-1 come-from-behind victory.

West Ruimveldt’s Jonathan Andries who scored a brace yesterday against Plaisance.

