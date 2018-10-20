Windies Restaurant & Sports Bar supports GFSCA Guyana Cup 8

Windies Restaurant & Sports Bar of Toronto, Canada has thrown it support behind the GFSCA Guyana Cup 8 softball cricket tournament set for October 26th, 27th and 28th.

Several venues around the city will be used for the event and keen competition is anticipated.

GFSCA’s Vice President and CEO of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, received the sponsorship cheque from Fazal Merza, CEO of the Windies Restaurant & Sports Bar this past week.

The tournament, which is organised by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, (GFSCA) will be played in four categories; Open, Over 45, Over 50 and the Female segment.

Lucrative cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs while there will be giveaways for the fans including three trips for two to Arrow Point and Kaieteur Falls. Admission is $500 for the finals only all other games will be free.

Preliminary matches will be played at Eve Leary, DCC, Malteenoes Sports Club, GNIC SC, Ogle, Muslim Youth Organisation, Carifesta Sports Complex, Queen’s College and St. Stanislaus.

In the Open segment local teams Regal All stars, Blairmont, Speedboat, Farm, Corriverton, Cotton Field Wild Oats and two teams each from Canada and USA will vie for honours. The Over 40 division consists of Regal Masters, Floodlights, Fisherman, Mike’s Wellman, Parika Defenders, Essequibo, Albion Masters and New York Hustlers Masters. The Over 50 category includes Ariel, NY Hustlers, President’s XI, Orlando, SCI Miami, Savage and two teams from Canada.

Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness, Mike’s Wellwoman and Karibee Girls will battle in the Female segment.

Ansa McAl under their Lucozade, Stag and I cool water, Mike’s Pharmacy, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival Group of Companies, A and R Jewanram Printery, Rohan Auto Spares, Steve’s Jewellery, Ramchand’s Auto Spares, Clear Water, Busta, WJ Enterprise and Nandpersaud are among the other sponsors on board so far.

Contact can be made with Anil Beharry on 623 6875, Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or Ricky Deonarain on 600 7734 for any details on the tournament or sponsorship.