Sports events to boost Tourism Awareness month

By Zaheer Mohamed

There are substantial facts of sport’s role in delivering a number of benefits to a country. Sport helps to increase economic success, provide employment and enhance a country’s reputation.

The month of November has been deemed Tourism Awareness Month and with a number of major sporting activities on the cards including the Guyana Open Golf tournament, The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) Ignite meet, the month’s activities will be given a major boost.

Speaking at the press conference held yesterday at Duke Lodge in Kingston, President of the Tourism Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mitra Kumar stressed on the economic benefits that can be derived from these events, adding that the Tourism Industry leaves no one behind and spoke highly of the Essequibo region which is a major tourist attraction.

“We see tourism as capitalist to positive changes and as Guyana emerging in the oil and gas industry we need to create that platform that will promote our country and sports can play a major role. Tourism is a sustainable industry and with these sporting activities set to bring in a lot of people in Guyana, we will capitalize on that. Sports Tourism is the fastest growing sector of the global travel industry.”

Roddy Carr of Ireland, a representative of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, spoke on the benefits of sports tourism which provides an active lifestyle and made reference to Barbados and Bermuda where they have developed golf courses which is a major tourist attraction. Carr said similar plans are in the making for Guyana.

Carr a former international golfer made reference to Guyana’s white sand a number of products that can boost the tourism industry. “From a strategic point of view you have an obligation to develop a culture and lifestyle due to the industry that is going to develop here”, referring to the oil and gas sector and made reference to golf where the spending power is vast.”

“With so may products you have including the various sports that is being played here you have to develop a strategy that capitalizes on this unique assets and develop that over a period that will compliment the life style that we will have to build in Guyana.”

GMRSC Vice President Hansraj Singh said they have embarked on hosting the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships final leg on November 10 and 11 at South Dakota which will also serve as the national championships. He added that athletes from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Suriname will compete with their Guyanese counterparts for various championships adding that this event is a major attraction in sports tourism.

ICC Women’s T20 venue manager for Guyana Sabrina Panday stated Guyana is proudly hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which will be played from November 9-24 and involves 10 countries. The tournament will also be played in St. Lucia and Antigua with the finals being held in Antigua. “Nine of the ten teams will do battle here and this serves as an ideal opportunity for tourism. Guyana has a rich cricket history, we have been hosting international cricket since 1928. West Indies Women are the defending champions and I hope they can retain the title.” She urged the fans to support the tournament and admission costs $1000 for stands and $600 for the grass mound and informed that live concerts will be held at every match.

Aleem Hussain President of the Lusignan Golf Club pointed out that the Guyana Open is set for November 3 and 4 and is the largest ever tournament to be held at the club where 100 players from 12 countries will battle for supremacy.