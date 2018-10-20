Regional Super50 cricket Jaguars, Volcanoes match abandoned in POS Red Force, WI ‘B’ game also washed out in South

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Trinidad is presently on a four-day ‘Orange’ (High risk) thunderstorm alert that goes up Sunday. This phenomenon is a result of the passage of a Tropical Wave which is expected to bring wet conditions and thunderstorms.The alert, sent out by T&T’s Met Office also warns that gusty winds and street/flash flooding can be expected near the heavy showers and thunderstorms in Western Trinidad where the Queen’ Park Oval is located.

All-day rain yesterday washed out both of the penultimate games in the Trinidad zone of the Regional Super50 tournament.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, the game between leaders Guyana Jaguars and defending champions Windwards Volcanoes scheduled to commence at 11:30hrs eventually after a 75-minute delay, but match was washed after two balls were bowled with the Jaguars on 1-0.

The other game between second placed Trinidad Red Force and West Indies ‘B’ at the Brian Lara Academy was also abandoned without a ball being bowled. All four teams collected two points each as the Jaguars maintained their lead on 27 points, while Red Force moved to 25.

After heavy overnight and morning showers, the conditions improved at the ‘Oval’ to a drizzle by mid-day and thanks to excellent work by the ground staff the contest eventually started at 12:45hrs under dark angry looking clouds with the game being reduced to a 47-over affair.

But Trevon Griffith and Sherfane Rutherford only faced a ball each before a much harder downpour which lasted all afternoon and was accompanied by flashes of lightening, chased the players and Umpires off the field with a leg-bye leaving the Jaguars on 1-0.

The last game played here on Wednesday between Canada and West Indies ‘B’ was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The final round is set for tomorrow with the Jaguars facing West Indies ‘B’ at Brian Lara Academy from 14:00hrs, while Red Force play Canada in Port-of-Spain and both of those matches could be in Jeopardy due to adverse Weather here.

Guyana, who hunt their ninth title and first since 2015, have already qualified for the semi-finals set for Barbados on October 25 and 26. The final is set for Sunday October 28.