Ramnaresh Sarwan, Upper Corentyne 40 overs 2nd Division cricket resumes tomorrow

After a break of nearly three months due to inclement weather and other circumstances, play in the Ramnaresh Sarwan / Upper Corentyne Second Division 40 overs cricket competition is set to restart tomorrow in the Upper Corentyne area.

The competition, which is sponsored by former West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, is being organised by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) and is for teams in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas.

There are 24 teams participating in the competition and 12 matches are scheduled in round six action. The teams have been divided into three groups –namely Groups M, N and O.

The fixtures are as follows in group M- Crabwood Creek (CWC) Versus No 48 Challengers at NO48; NO59 vs No 43 Scorpions at NO59 ground; at No69 the home team will take on Yakusari Caribs and the final game will see Yakusari Horizon travelling to MYO for their encounter.

In Group N- No 72 All Stars host Skeldon at No72; No69 Red Rose vs No71 at the NO69 Red Rose Ground; No68 Turn Team will have home advantage against Crabwood Creek All Family and Jukestown Warriors and No77 will play at Scottsburg.

Group O Fixtures will see- No72 Cut and Load and Skeldon Super Kings playing at the No72 ground, No 73 Young Warriors vs Scottsburg United at No73 Ground, No70 Young Warriors will be at home to No71 Sports Club in another fixture, while in the final game Crabwood Creek Bomb Squad will be throwing down the gauntlet in their encounter at the Crabwood Creek Ground. (Samuel Whyte)