Prime Minister’s T20 Cup Regal Masters, Ariel Speedboat, Boots All stars, Bartica All stars triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal Masters, Ariel Speedboat, Boots All stars and Bartica All stars recorded victories when the second edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket

League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup commenced yesterday in Georgetown.

Defending Masters Champions Regal Masters looked on course to retain their title with convincing victories over Fisherman and Enterprise respectively. Batting first, Fisherman managed 132 for eight, while Regal Masters reached their target in 18.2 overs with Eon Abel scoring 56 with two fours and two sixes and Mahendra Hardyal made 24.

Enterprise batted first and scored 151 all out. Regal Masters replied with 152 for one in 8.1 overs. Eric Thomas struck 56 not out while Abel got 46.

Wazeer Hussain slammed an unbeaten 159 as Ariel Speedboat posted 280-3 against Farm. He struck seven fours and 17 sixes and got support from Lennox Marks with 51 not out (2×4, 7×6).

Farm were restricted to 175 for nine in their allotted 20 overs with Shawn Thomas scoring 41 and Sheldon Adams (40).

Ariel Speedboat piled up 238 for eight facing DS 18. Marks led with, Anand Bharat made 41 and Greg Singh 37. DS 18 were sent packing for 103 in 15.2 overs; K. Singh had 4-15.

Boots Allstars defeated one of the tournament pre-favourites SVC All Stars. Taking first strike, Boots Allstars made 200-9. Vishal Phillips made 43 and Balram Samaroo 33. SVC

were bowled out for 125 in 16.3 overs with Khemraj Dindial claiming 3-19.

Boots All stars took first strike and posted 253-6. David Williams slammed two fours and 17 sixes in scoring 120. Success managed 113 all out in 15.2 overs with Jonathan Fernandes grabbing four for 25.

DS 18 defeated Hill Foot Vipers by nine wickets. Hill Foot Vipers made 144-9, batting first. DS 18 replied with 145-1 in 8.4 overs. Sheldon

Alexander blasted nine sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 75.

Bartica All Stars beat Enterprise Rebels by 63 runs. Batting first, Bartica All Stars made 152 all out in 19 overs and bowled out Enterprise for 89.

Bartica All stars beat Hill Foot Vipers by four wickets. Bartica All stars batted first and managed 179-6 in 19.4 overs. Andrew Simon made 65 and Frankie Sookraj 44. Hill Foot Vipers were bowled out for 178 with A. Mohabir slamming 94.

Regal All Stars got the better of SVC All stars. SVC All Stars batted first and made 168 all out in 19.5 overs Vijay Surujpaul scoring 89. Ron Ramnauth took 3-11 and Delroy Perreira 3-49. Patrick Rooplall then blasted one four and seven sixes and got support from Marvin Babb with 44 as Regal All Stars got to their target in 17.2 overs.

Fisherman Masters posted 282-5. Ramo Malone slammed an unbeaten 127 with eight fours and 13 sixes and eight fours. Sunrise Masters replied with 184 all out.

Parika Defenders made 189 against Ontario Masters Softball International who were bowled out for 152 in reply. The Canadians lost to Albion Masters earlier. Mike’s Wellman beat Parika Defenders. The competition continues today.