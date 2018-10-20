Jack Nicklaus Group partners with CIMGRO, NexGen Global Marketing for major golf community in Guyana

By Zaheer Mohamed

Guyana is set to benefit from the Jack Nickauls Design Group as the organisation yesterday signed a contract with local companies Caricom Investment Management Group (CIMGRO) and NexGen Global Marketing for the construction of a world class golf community here. Works on the facility is expected to commence in the first quarter in 2019 and will cost US$100m and spanned an area of 500 acres. It is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, international representative of Jack Nicklaus Group, Roddy Carr, said it is a very pioneer move for Guyana. “It is one of the few countries that does not have a golf residential resort area, what is going to happen in Guyana going forward, it is going to be a requirement that you have facilities for people to relax, enjoy themselves and live, so what we are looking to do is build a world class golf facility that will have schools, homes and medical facilities that will be there for the growth of Guyana.”

“So for me to bring in the greatest golfer of all time and do it right from the very beginning is going to set the bar. It is one of the greatest projects in the Caribbean and South America with the greatest golfer that ever live.”

He added, “Nicklaus loves to go to new countries and do projects of this nature; it’s a serious project which started with a conversation with a group of local golfers here. It’s a good group of people to work with and good timing for Guyana. This is going to be a world class golf facility which will create a life style resort that will also include tennis and squash as compared the one in Dubai and will be designed with white sand.”

Carr said it is always good to showcase and they have done similar facility in Dubai, Barbados, Singapore and Bermuda. “Golf tournaments usually showcase the country, so we will bring some type of world class event to open it and we would then be able in that broadcast to two or three hundred million people to showcase not only the golf course but inside Guyana,” he stated, adding that there will be resorts with golf courses in Guyana because they would have to deal with the growth of the people and tourism.

President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain, who is also a director of CIMGRO, said this will boost the sport here tremendously. “Taking the very best of the world to start with will put Guyana on the very top of the world, especially since in this region there is no Jack Nicklaus or PGA course. It will boost Guyana’s economy and we are looking at a major hotel group and other stake holders.”

He added that they are finalizing the acquisition of the land for the project and as part of the venture the group has committed to upgrade the LGC and people will be able to live and play golf at the highest level here and this project will create jobs.