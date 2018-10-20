India’s PM postpones visit because of “domestic circumstances”

Latest update October 20th, 2018 12:57 AM
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was scheduled for a state visit in December, has postponed that engagement because of domestic circumstances.
This was yesterday confirmed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at his post-Cabinet press conference.
According to Harmon, this was communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by counterparts in India.
“They gave the explanation that domestic circumstances preclude him from making the visit to Guyana at this point in time,” Minister Harmon stated.
PM Modi was expected to visit Guyana in time for the commissioning of the Indian Indentureship Monument at Palmyra, Region Six.’
He was also reportedly supposed to visit Trinidad and Tobago.
The monument was gifted to the Government of Guyana by the Government of the Republic of India, as a symbol of cultural and historical celebration. It honours the continued relationship between the two nations.
The bronze monument, measuring 12 ft ×12 ft, is a visual representation of ordinary Indian people in routine everyday life.
During construction, the monument had collapsed because of poor works.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) said this week that progress has been made, with work having restarted in August. It is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
