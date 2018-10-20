Latest update October 20th, 2018 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

India’s PM postpones visit because of “domestic circumstances”

Oct 20, 2018 News 0

Ongoing works at the Palmyra monument, East Berbice.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was scheduled for a state visit in December, has postponed that engagement because of domestic circumstances.

This was yesterday confirmed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at his post-Cabinet press conference.

According to Harmon, this was communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by counterparts in India.

“They gave the explanation that domestic circumstances preclude him from making the visit to Guyana at this point in time,” Minister Harmon stated.

PM Modi was expected to visit Guyana in time for the commissioning of the Indian Indentureship Monument at Palmyra, Region Six.’

He was also reportedly supposed to visit Trinidad and Tobago.

The monument was gifted to the Government of Guyana by the Government of the Republic of India, as a symbol of cultural and historical celebration. It honours the continued relationship between the two nations.

The bronze monument, measuring 12 ft ×12 ft, is a visual representation of ordinary Indian people in routine everyday life.

During construction, the monument had collapsed because of poor works.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) said this week that progress has been made, with work having restarted in August. It is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

More in this category

Sports

Jack Nicklaus Group partners with CIMGRO, NexGen Global Marketing for major golf community in Guyana

Jack Nicklaus Group partners with CIMGRO, NexGen Global Marketing for...

Oct 20, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed Guyana is set to benefit from the Jack Nickauls Design Group as the organisation yesterday signed a contract with local companies Caricom Investment Management Group (CIMGRO) and...
Read More
Patanjalee Persaud wins Demerara Mutual Annual Golf Classic

Patanjalee Persaud wins Demerara Mutual Annual...

Oct 20, 2018

‘GCB’s League structure, fitness & positivity’ reasons for Jaguars’ success says Coach

‘GCB’s League structure, fitness &...

Oct 20, 2018

Fifth Smalta Under-11 girls’ football tourney set for next month

Fifth Smalta Under-11 girls’ football tourney...

Oct 20, 2018

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup Hosts Den Amstel to highlight first round of matches

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO...

Oct 20, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA league Sonics break duck; Kobras sting Nets

Banks DIH/GABA league Sonics break duck; Kobras...

Oct 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]