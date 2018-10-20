Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup Hosts Den Amstel to highlight first round of matches

All systems are in place for tomorrow’s start of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village KO Cup which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown.

Among the teams expected to appear on the first day of action is hosts Den Amstel, who will appear in the feature game of the day when they face West Side Masters in the final matchup of the night.

According to Co-ordinator former national player / Coach Lennox Arthur six games are carded for the day and play is set to commence from 14:30hrs, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara.

Arthur said the thirty-two invited teams will have the opportunity to battle for prize monies in excess of $700,000 and lots of prizes including the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship.

He disclosed that apart from the lucrative prize monies on offer, trophies and gifts will be awarded to the respective winners and outstanding performances at the end of the tournament which will be run on a knockout basis with the final set to be played on November 18, at the same venue.

The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.

All four top finishers will receive hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Industries, while the Highest Goalscorer, who will walk away with a Lazy Boy Chair courtesy of A.H&L Kissoon and a Dinette Set compliment of China Trading.

The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.

Among the other sponsors on board are: IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattaur Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz Distributors, MACORP, Cummings Electrical, Ready Mix, BK International and New Thriving Restaurant.

Players the caliber of Eion Abel, Kurt Roberts, Dellon Charles and Mekel Benjamin will appear for Mahaica, while Herstelling will have Quazam Yusuf, Trevon Tucker, Orwin Hunte, Ricky Deodyal and Denzil Devon in their line-up.

Lucan Hercules, Kevin Crawford, Seon Barrow and Mark Hope will lead Central Mackenzie’s quest for victory against Mahaicony that will be depending on Delbert Wilson, Sheldon Toney and Bertie Shepherd to bolster their chances of winning.

Pouderoyen will have Ashley Harding, Dwayne St. Kitts, Kacy John, Darrell Abrams and Stephon Jupiter in their line-up, while Lima Dam’s ambition to register an upset will rest on the shoulders of Niger Mansfield, Mark Vandyke, Okenny Griffith and Julius Billy.

Uitvlugt’s attempt to advance will be spearheaded by Seon Bobb, Lerone Jacobs, Louis Primo, Casely Carroll and Mark Evelyn, while their opponents Liliendaal will depend on the services of Tarif Moses, Kelly Blue, Kellon Blue and Curwin Williams.

Keswin Fraser, Malcolm Miggins, Anthony Benn and Coby Alexander are the key players in Den Amstel’s pursuit of victory, while Adrian Giddings, Oswald Gomes, Marty Bobb, Troy Allen and Linden Semple will no doubt be aiming to silence the anticipated partisan support.

Meanwhile, the Organisers have released the fixtures for the first three days of action with the winners advancing to the next round.

On October 21:

Timehri vs. Wales @14:30hrs

Mahaica versus Herstelling @15:00hrs

Central Mackenzie vs. Mahaicony @15:30hrs

Pouderoyen vs. Lama Dam @16:00hrs

Uitvlugt vs. Lilliendaal @16:30hrs

Den Amstel vs. West Side Masters @17:00hrs