Former prison warder charged for clothes theft

Sixty-one-year-old Christopher Knights, a buyer and seller of merchandise and former prison warder, appeared yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leroy Daly for the theft of half a million dollars in clothing.

It is alleged that the Plaisance resident on September 8, last, at Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown, stole a quantity of clothing from Kelvin Young valued at $500,000.

Knights pleaded not guilty to the charge. His attorney told the court that two days ago his client (Knights) went to sell some clothing to an individual (that individual being the virtual complainant). The individual then allegedly claimed the clothing looked like his and took it away from Knights.

Knights reportedly received a “trashing” from the virtual complainant, and was subsequently taken to a police station, where he was detained. Defence counsel also mentioned that his client has no prior convictions.

In his defence, Knights told the court that if he had stolen the items from the virtual complainant he would not have attempted to sell the items to the same individual.

Nevertheless, Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail, telling the court that the address provided by the defendant’s attorney differs from that which was provided to police officers by Knights.

The prosecution expressed the concern that there is a high likelihood of Knights not returning to court.

Magistrate Daly released Knights on $100,000 bail, with the condition that he report to the police station every Monday, with his next court appearance scheduled for November 2.