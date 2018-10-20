Following brutal murder of woman…TCV heads to Berbice to raise awareness about domestic violence

“Guyanese need to be concerned about any life that is lost, especially any life that is lost through something that is preventable, like domestic abuse or suicide.”

This was the assertion of Coordinator of The Caribbean Voice, Guyana, Mr. Nazim S. Hussain.

In order to sensitise the public about the need to recognise warning signs that could lead to such daunting outcomes, TCV will be heading to Corriverton, Berbice today to host a domestic violence awareness workshop. And it isn’t by chance that TCV has chosen this locale.

According to Hussain, a recent domestic violence incident which resulted in the death of a young woman was in fact the event that spurred TCV to head to Berbice at this time.

The workshop will be one of the few planned workshops TCV will convene across Guyana as part of its observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Hussain said that not only during the course of this month, but throughout the course of the year, domestic violence must be an issue to be addressed.

Slated to participate in the strategic workshop are members of the Guyana Police Force, representatives of the Upper Corentyne Fishermen’s Association, employees of the Demerara Bank branch in Corriverton, representatives of the Mayor and Town Council and several other individuals and representatives of other groups.

TCV is collaborating with the Ministry of Social Protection’s Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA). Moreover the facilitators will include Ms. Zipporah Joseph of the CPA, along with TCV officials including Hussain, Velini Letich, Evelyn Parker and Nkasi Ruchjhunson.

Some of the facilitators, Hussain said, will be sharing their own domestic violence experiences and relating how they were eventually able to escape its clutches.

“They will be bearing their souls and sharing how they moved away from their domestic abuse situation…although people can say move away or walk away from your domestic violence situation, it is usually difficult for people who would have spent 10, 15 or 20 years with a spouse to just move away when they have children, and after they would have worked so hard to do certain things,” Hussain noted.

While there have been an abundance of reports about women being the victims of domestic violence abuse, Hussain that the workshop will not only target women but men as well.

“People need to understand that they can get help,” said the TCV Coordinator, who disclosed that the workshop will also address the issue of suicide.

“We will be sharing all of the help centres in Guyana…where people can get help and we will be giving out the suicide prevention help lines as well,” said Hussain.

“Too often people are of the opinion that you have to be a ‘big thing’ in society in order to be concerned, but these issues that will be addressed [at the workshop] should be everybody’s business; we all have to speak out against the perpetration of domestic violence and suicide too,” Hussain insisted.

It is expected that today’s workshop and the others that will follow across the country will help to ensure that preventative measures can be implemented and thereby help to save lives.

“One life lost to domestic violence is one too many…we want to impart to people the do’s and don’ts that they need to know about domestic violence and suicide prevention,” said Hussain.