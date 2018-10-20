Fifth Smalta Under-11 girls’ football tourney set for next month

The 2018 and Fifth edition of the Smalta girls’ peewee football tournament is set for four weeks of anticipated rivalry from November 17 to December 8th where 15 primary school teams will look to dethrone defending champions South Ruimveldt.

During the launch of the grassroots competition yesterday at the National Library, it was noted that over $400,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs for the tops teams; money which will go towards a project in respective schools.

Co-director of Petra (the organisers of the event), Troy Mendonca, called for all stakeholders to treat the girls’ peewee with the same importance and hype as the just concluded boys’ tournament which was very successful. “We all know that physical education go hand in hand in making well rounded students and we’re happy to introduce this tournament to help foster that,” Mendonca stated during his address.

Ansa Mcal’s Smalta brand representative, Gabriella Lopes posited during the simple but significant ceremony that introducing football to the young ladies at such a tender age was beneficial, “Football provides the foundation for these little girls to develop their game and it also provides the opportunity for them to socialise and interact with each other. Football teaches discipline and how to be a team leader as well. I’m pleased to see the emphasis placed on our girls because it will give them the confidence which will help them in achieving their goals,” Lopes contended.

Actual play in the tournament is scheduled to kick off on November 17th but two weeks prior, the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) technical staff will hold sessions with the ladies to help fine tune their skills.

GFF representative, Bryan Joseph, explained during the launch that only a few days ago Ansa Mcal launched the Always women’s development league with the GFF, “And I can hope that a few years from now that some of the women in this room will be playing in that league.” Joseph urged the young women to use Jamaica women’s recent historic world cup qualification as motivation to reach for the stars.

The winning team will receive $200,000, second $100,000, third $75,000 and fourth $50,000, all towards a school project of their choice. (Calvin Chapman)