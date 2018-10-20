Latest update October 20th, 2018 12:57 AM

Escapee Travis Evans recaptured at Soesdyke

Oct 20, 2018

  • ‘fast-tracking’ Mazaruni prison construction

Captured: Travis Evans

Luck ran out for fugitive and murder accused Travis Evans yesterday when he was recaptured at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Acting on information from members of the public, ranks from various search teams went to the area. At around 07:45 hrs, ranks from the Joint Services apprehended Evans in the vicinity of the Soesdyke/Linden junction. He was then taken into police custody for processing.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels commended the individuals who aided in the escapee’s capture.

Kaieteur News understands that police ranks had also received information on Thursday that Evans was in Plum Park, Sophia. When the ranks responded, an individual believed to be Evans fled into the bushes.

Still on the run are Sudesh Dyal and Dextroy Pollard, who, with Evans, escaped from the Lusignan facility at around 04:40 hours by scaling the prison wall.

Dyal, 23, is on remand for break and enter and larceny and escape from custody, Pollard, 29, of Wales Village, was charged with break and enter and larceny, while Evans, 23, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, was in prison for murder.

Four police ranks and a prison warder are being questioned about the circumstances surrounding the escape. The ranks were on duty at towers two and three, which is the area where the inmates made their escape.

Several hours later, prison officers were forced to open fire to quell unrest by the inmates at the same prison, after they set mattresses alight and attempted to attack some of the ranks.

Some of the inmates suffered pellet injuries.

