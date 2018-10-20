Deportee charged with killing girlfriend in Corriverton drain

The 35-year-old deportee accused of murdering his girlfriend, appeared yesterday at the Number 51 Magistrates Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

Durn Hunt called “Rastaman” of lot 108 Crane Street, Corriverton, Berbice who was deported to Guyana some 10 years ago, stood before the court and listened to the charge of murder being read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was not represented by an attorney. No psychiatric evaluation was also ordered. He was subsequently remanded.

The matter was referred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for October 26.

Hunt is said to have confessed to investigators that he was remorseful for killing his girlfriend of just over three weeks Iteshia Frank, a mother of two, but was reportedly angered that she left the home and slept out Saturday night and returned Sunday morning.

Hunt, armed with a knife, chased his lover down Crane Street in Corriverton where he lived after a heated argument escalated. He caught up with her and hauled her in a nearby drain before dealing three stabs to her neck.

He then reportedly wiped her face and planted a kiss before she drew her last breath. Police arrested the alleged killer at the scene as he tried to drag the body out of the trench. The murder weapon was retrieved in the said drain near Frank’s lifeless body.

Relatives and neighbors had related to this publication that Hunt was of unsound mind and lived in a building his mother left for him when he was deported ten years ago. He reportedly was never seen with anyone until about three weeks ago when they noticed Frank staying at the premises with him. She was an employee of a Restaurant and Bar in Corriverton, but only worked there for a week, the proprietress said.

However she noticed Frank in company with Hunt visiting the restaurant and she had warned her on many occasions that “he is a mad man”, but Frank was adamant about continuing the relationship. The woman last saw the two on Wednesday, last, when they bought dinner and left.