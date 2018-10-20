Dem boys seh …Guyana got wuk but no people

Every day people complaining how dem can’t get wuk. Young people talking bout de papers dem got but dem can’t get wuk. Dem boys decide to check out de situation because every day dem seeing notice in de papers advertising jobs.

Dem check wid de census bureau and de people tell dem that dem got jobs but not de kind that people want. Nuff of dem wid papers don’t want to teach; nobody don’t want to join de police force; and is only dem who ain’t do good in school trying to be nurses.

De people who don’t want to do nursing does run to look after all dem old people when dem go to de States. Wuk that dem wouldn’t do in Guyana is that dem doing over there. If is not looking after old people is trying to baby sit. And when that fail dem does decide to go to school if dem family can support dem.

But when dem deh in Guyana dem don’t even want to go to school. Dem boys understand that when hunger watching nuff people in dem face and dem don’t have a soul to turn to is then dem does decide to do any wuk. But in Guyana dem can mek style because dem can always beg fuh a raise.

De census people seh that people want to wuk fuh more money than dem worth. People does get a wuk and lef it after two weeks because dem can’t wake up.

It tek a foreign agency to tell Guyanese that de country don’t have nobody wid brains and it ain’t got nobody wid skills. Imagine Guyana now don’t have carpenters and masons and plumbers. People would expect that dem young boys gun learn a trade. Instead, dem refusing to do any wuk wheh dem got to stand up in de sun.

Poor Soulja Bai got he wuk cut out fuh heself. He got to create a wuk wheh people gun just tun up and sit down and get pay. Then he gun be de greatest president. Jagdeo use to do that. He had people walking round and asking people how dem do.

Talk half and don’t try to find wuk man