Contractor bids identical to engineer’s estimates, gets eight contracts – Four awarded on same day

The Office of the Auditor General has launched a special investigation into what seems to be a quite beneficial relationship between Region Six Officials and a particular contractor.

While that investigation is ongoing, Auditor General Deodat Sharma made mention of it in his latest report covering an examination of the government’s spending in 2017.

Sharma said that an audit revealed eight instances in Region Six where the contract sum was the same as the engineer’s estimate. In addition, each item on the contractor’s bill of quantities was identical to that of the engineer’s bill of quantities.

Further, all eight of the contracts were awarded by the Regional Tender Board. Interestingly, four contracts were awarded at one sitting. Also, all eight contracts were awarded to the same contractor. All eight of these contracts were awarded in 2017.

The first contract awarded was for the contractor to effect repairs to the Number 61 Beach entrance. He was then awarded another contract to effect repairs to the Number 63 Beach entrance.

Then, in one day, the contractor won four bids; these were for the grading and shaping of Manarabisi Pump Station Main Drain; the evacuation of Lesbeholden North Frontlands Distributory Canal; the excavation of Limlair/Friendship drainage canal and the excavation of Liverpool drainage canal.

Soon after those contracts were awarded, the contractor made successful bids for land filling and fencing at 53 Union community ground. The contractor also won a bid to effect repairs to the main entrance inside the compound at the National Psychiatric Hospital.

From these works, the contractor collected over $57.2M

This newspaper contacted several officials of the region who claimed ignorance of the matter.

However, a special report from the Auditor General is to be issued.